The assassination of the anti-corruption candidate Fernando Villavicencio, a few days before the presidential elections in Ecuador, puts a blanket of uncertainty on the country. In the midst of suspicions against criminal gangs that, according to the authorities, even reach the Mexican Sinaloa cartel, the Justice decided to impose preventive prisons on six detainees. Meanwhile, family, friends and some politicians say goodbye to Villavicencio in a private wake.

The Ecuadorian Justice advanced in the case for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate who was shot after a campaign event.

Based on the elements of conviction presented by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), A judge ordered pretrial detention against six detainees, suspected of the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, an instruction that will last for 30 days.

The decision was made during a hearing on qualification of flagrante delicto and formulation of charges, on Thursday night.

The suspects, some of Colombian nationality, according to the authorities, were captured in a house where they were hiding, in the country’s capital. Subsequently, they were identified by the Police as Adey Fernando GG, Jules Osmin CA, Andrés Manuel MO, José Neider LH, Camilo Andrés RR and Jhon Gregore RG The first two had an arrest warrant for a reception case.

The defendants were arrested hours after the attack perpetrated last Wednesday, August 9, and during the raids carried out in the Ecuadorian capital. During the search of a property in Conocoto, on the outskirts of Quito, the agents assured that they found a suitcase with weapons.

They also confiscated a vehicle, a motorcycle, a rifle, four pistols, a submachine gun, feeders and ammunition of different calibers, kilos of narcotics and three fragmentation grenades, the Police reported.

However, the authorities emphasize that the investigations continue to fully clarify the crime that shocks the nation. The investigations are joined by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)confirmed the Government of Guillermo Lasso.

But this would not be the first time that the FBI has provided aid to the South American country in the midst of the serious security crisis it is going through. The Ecuadorian press reported this Friday, August 11, that the US intelligence agency has collaborated with Quito on at least four occasions since 2018, when the wave of violence began that has strengthened in the last year.

Authorities point to the role of organized crime

Suspicions of the role of criminal gangs in the murder of Villavicencio are numerous. To begin with, the late candidate’s campaign had as its cornerstone the fight against corruption and the growing violence in Ecuador and had denounced threats against his life by criminal gangs.

Second, because his record fighting crime backed him up. As an investigative journalist, between 2007 and 2017, Villavicencio published serious accusations that targeted officials of the Administration of then-President Rafael Correa. Even some against the Head of State directly.

One of Villavicencio’s journalistic works, for which he had to go into exile for a time in Peru, was picked up by the Justice in a corruption case that ended in an eight-year prison sentence against Correa.

The Ecuadorian Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, classified the murder of Villavicencio as “a political crime of a terrorist nature” and even linked some of the detainees to the organized crime that stalks the nation.

In this sense, the presidential candidate had denounced threats from people linked to the Sinaloa cartel, the Mexican group that is increasing its activity in Ecuador.

However, this Friday, August 11, the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, while informing that they were available to Quito to collaborate, for the moment rejected the accusations that implicate the well-known transnational gang.

“There is no evidence of what happened in Ecuador, so it is too early to make any kind of statement,” Bárcena said. However, he acknowledged knowing that “the candidate Villavicencio had made some pronouncements in his campaign,” but stressed that “there is no proof that this is so.”

Ecuador faces a growing problem with violence with an increase in cases due to the landing of different international gangs that operate in the country. Its proximity to Colombia and Peru – major cocaine producers – and its 640 kilometers of Pacific coastline make it an attractive territory for smuggling.

Local gangs are co-opted by criminal groups, causing armed clashes in the streets and also in prisons. In the first six months of 2023, the National Police registered 3,568 deaths due to violence, 75% more than in 2022 in the same period.

Attacks against politicians also increased. In the Villavicencio assassination, which led to a state of emergency for six months, six other politicians were also injured, including a candidate for Congress. In addition, last July, the mayor of the port city of Manta was also shot to death.

Relatives and supporters say goodbye to Villavicencio

This Friday the funeral services of Villavicencio take place for the second day, privately, in the Memorial wake room, in Quito. However, some politicians arrived at the scene in the last hours.

On Thursday, the body was handed over to family representatives, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office.

Followers and those afflicted by the event have held events to honor him in Quito, Guayaquil and Cuenca. It is expected that there will be more of these meetings in the next few hours.

The assassination of Villavicencio, who in the latest polls was in fifth place in voting preference, with just over 7%, was a turning point in the electoral campaign ahead of the elections on Sunday, August 20.

Friends, family and supporters of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio wait as they try to attend a post mortem tribute in Quito, Ecuador August 11, 2023. © Karen Toro / Reuters

In this case, two candidates canceled their political events, while the candidate supported by Correa, Luisa González, took the opportunity to blame President Guillermo Lasso for alleged ties to mafia groups.

On the political level, it is still not clear what the next steps will be for the ‘Build’ movement led by Villavicencio. Speculation about a possible replacement falls on his vice-presidential running mate, Andrea González.

González affirmed that Villavicencio is “irreplaceable”, but that the movement will continue “its struggles”.

“We urge those who want to convey their pain to hang and raise a white flag from their windows and demonstrate peacefully at an evening where we can remember our brave president and friend,” he added.

