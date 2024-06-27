Las Vegas.– With a goal from its “wonder boy”, Kendry Páez, Ecuador defeated Jamaica 3-1 this Wednesday in Las Vegas on the second date of Group B of the Copa América in the United States 2024.

Páez, 17 years and one month old, scored from a penalty in the 45th minute+5, becoming the second youngest scorer in the history of the continental tournament.

Piero Hincapié, at thirteen minutes, had opened the scoring for the tricolor and Alan Minda, at 90+1, completed the count.

English West Ham striker Michael Antonio scored for Jamaica in the 54th minute.

With this victory, Ecuador is placed with three points like Mexico and Venezuela, who face each other later this Wednesday, while Jamaica is with a scoreless score on the brink of elimination.

