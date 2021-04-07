The expulsion of one of its leaders and calls to respect the commitment to the null vote are some of the reactions of the indigenous movement in Ecuador, after some of its representatives decided to support one of the two candidates who will compete for the presidency in the elections this Sunday: the leftist Andrés Arauz and the rightist Guillermo Lasso. Aboriginal communities had already agreed to a null vote, after their unheard complaints of fraud by their candidate in the first round, Yaku Pérez, who was left out of the race.

Between the null vote and the support to the left or the right. This dilemma, prior to the second round of the presidential elections in Ecuador, which will be held this Sunday, April 11, divides the country’s indigenous movement. The support of this community is crucial in the midst of a close contest, according to the latest survey by researcher Market predicts.

This Tuesday, the president of the Indigenous and Peasant Movement (MICC), Leonidas Iza, ratified that there should be sanctions for members of the group who have “individual attitudes.” He also urged to respect the agreement for the null vote that this community made in the face of the upcoming elections.

His statements came after the indigenous and political movement, Pachakutik, expelled Jaime Vargas, one of its highest representatives, from its ranks, since he is also president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), the organization that groups together all aboriginal associations in the country. He excluded him after Vargas publicly declared his support for the leftist candidate, the correista, Andrés Arauz, on Saturday.

Thanks to Jaime Vargas, president of CONAIE, for his support. We are building national unity by putting Ecuador ahead. We are summoned by the plurinational State, the truth, justice and reparation.#FirstEcuador pic.twitter.com/QdAPpAn6N8 – Andrés Arauz (@ecuarauz) April 3, 2021



After being expelled, Vargas accused the organization of allying with the right wing and of not accepting his proposals or plan for the indigenous movement to become president. “Pachakutik acted in accordance with their interests. They did not abide by the 16 resolutions we had from the indigenous movement, only when it was convenient for them to say that Conaie is part of Pachakutik, but in these elections they acted alone and according to their interests, ”he assured.

Aboriginal communities agreed in March to rally around the null vote in response to the refusal of the National Electoral Council (CNE) to reopen around 28,000 minutes to count the votes. The movement insists that there was fraud against its candidate in the first round, Yaku Pérez, who was in third place and therefore out of the race.

But Vargas was not the only one who decided to dissociate himself from the pact reached between the indigenous people in March on supporting the null vote in the second electoral round. Virna Cedeno, who was Pérez’s vice-presidential formula, announced days before her support for the center-right candidate, Guillermo Lasso.

The Pachakutik leadership, which acted as the political arm of Conaie, also decided to withdraw it from the movement.

The disagreements don’t stop there. Yaku Pérez called Jaime Vargas a “political corpse” for supporting Arauz, while other members of the organization, such as the assemblyman elected by the Citizen Revolution, Ricardo Ulcuango, pointed out that Vargas’ decision reflects the opinion of the majority of the rank and file. natives.

“The Conaie will never support the oligarchy and neoliberalism represented in Guillermo Lasso, who has co-governed with Lenín Moreno, which has led to an economic and social failure, in addition to promoting the country’s disinstitutionality,” said Ulcuango.

However, the Conaie insisted in the last hours on the null vote and asked the indigenous leaders “not to fall into the electoral game and maintain the ideological horizon firmly.”

Indigenous vote in Ecuador, key to winning the second round

A few days before the ballot, Arauz and Lasso seem to reduce the difference in the preferences of the electorate.

In the first round, the leftist and political dolphin of former President Rafael Correa, obtained a difference of thirteen points against Lasso, obtaining 32.72% of the votes. That result gave him first place, but he was not defined as a winner, as no candidate obtained more than 50% of the votes.

The candidate for the Presidency of Ecuador Andrés Arauz (c) participates in a meeting with representatives of the Council of Peoples and Evangelical Indigenous Organizations of Ecuador (Feine), in Quito, Ecuador, on April 5, 2021. Arauz will face Guillermo Lasso in the second round of the presidential elections, scheduled for next April 11. © EFE / José Jácome

Now, according to various polls, the advantage that Arauz had against Lasso is reduced to ten points. But, according to the latest survey by researcher Market predicts there will be a “technical tie.”

“The difference in electoral support between the two finalists appears to be so small that the affirmative vote of those who initially intended to annul the ballot could become decisive,” wrote political scientist Santiago Basabe in his weekly column on the Primicias website.

Ecuador’s presidential candidate, Guillermo Lasso, during a political rally to launch his campaign ahead of the second electoral round, in Cutuglagua, Quito, Ecuador, on March 16, 2021. © AFP / Cristina Vega

According to the Market Vaticina poll, 50% will vote for Arauz and 49% for Lasso, with a difference of about 70,000 votes.

Both candidates dispute the vote of the indigenous people who, with their candidate in the first round, represented 19.39% of the vote, for February 7. That is, around 1,800,000 votes, a not inconsiderable figure for any candidate for the Carondelet Palace, especially if the forecast of a tight ballot is met.

