The candidate for the Build List 25 movement was the victim of an attack that occurred at the exit of a campaign event north of Quito. The death of the Ecuadorian politician was confirmed by both current President Guillermo Lasso and Villavicencio’s presidential running mate, Carlos Figueroa. Consternation in Ecuador.

Fernando Villavicencio was shot at when he was leaving the Anderson school coliseum in Quito at approximately 6:00 p.m. on August 9, from where he left guarded by uniformed police officers.

According to images broadcast by the local media, the candidate was shot at the moment he got on his official transport marked with the Police logos.

Although Villavicencio was transferred to the Women’s Clinic – a medical center north of the capital – it was not possible to save his life, according to Carlos Figueroa.

Another presidential candidate from the South American country, Jan Topic, published a video in which he extended his condolences to the family of the murdered politician and stressed the need to “act with a strong hand against crime.”

News in development…