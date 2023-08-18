Shots are heard during a rally for candidate Daniel Noboa, in Durán; police rule out attack

The tumultuous election campaign period for the Presidency of Ecuador ended on Thursday (17.Aug.2023) with yet another act of violence. Shots were heard during a rally for candidate Daniel Noboa in the city of Durán, in the western region of the country.

At the X –former Twitter, Noboa reported the attack and said there were no injuries. “Intimidation and fear have no place in the country we love and are committed to changing for good.“, he wrote.

the ecuadorian police he said checked the location and ruled out the possibility that it was an attack against the candidate.

According to the universe, Noboa was campaigning in downtown Durán when shots were heard. Those present crouched down and the politician was removed from the scene by his security team.

Also according to the Ecuadorian newspaper, Noboa said he had received threats and was wearing a bulletproof vest.

