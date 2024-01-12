Ecuador | President Noboa: The violence in Ecuador affects the whole world

Drug gangs smuggle, among other things, cocaine to Europe and the United States through Ecuador's ports.

of Ecuador presidential Daniel Noboan according to the country's unrest and violence affects the whole world, reports BBC.

On Monday, the president declared a national state of emergency and a nighttime curfew due to the uncontrolled situation in prisons and drug gangs. According to Noboa, the country is at war against drug gangs.

“We cannot continue this game that these terrorist groups are trying to create,” the president commented in an interview with the BBC.

Only 36 years old, Noboa became the youngest president in Ecuador's history in November. Noboa unexpectedly made it to the second round of the election with only two years of experience in politics. At the time, he vowed to bring peace to a country plagued by drug-related violence.

“I didn't go into the job thinking this would be easy,” the president told the BBC.

Soldiers have been patrolling the streets of Ecuadorian cities since the beginning of the week. A photo of Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, on January 12.

Yet a few years ago, Ecuador was relatively peaceful, but drug gang battles have increased violence in the country.

The United States has promised to support the country in an escalated situation. The president said he was satisfied with the international help.

“It is encouraging to see that the international community is really paying attention to what is happening here. It affects the whole world: the drug terrorists operating here are operating in Europe and the United States.”

“The problem must be solved from the root causes, and the roots of the problem are here,” the president described.

Police and soldiers have been patrolling the streets of Ecuadorian cities since Tuesday. The president has declared the mobilization of the armed forces for a period of two months. At least ten people have been killed in violence linked to criminal gangs, authorities said on Tuesday.