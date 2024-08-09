The ruling National Democratic Action (ADN) movement on Friday designated the head of state, Daniel Noboa, as its candidate for re-election in the general elections of February 2025.

This was announced at a national DNA convention held in Quito, with the presence of Noboa, who assumed the presidency on November 23 to govern until May 2025, when the term for which Guillermo Lasso was elected was to end if he had not dissolved Parliament and requested extraordinary elections.

In his speech after being nominated, Noboa assured that The political project that he now leads began more than 20 years ago, with the candidacies of his father, Álvaro Noboa, who did not manage to reach the Presidency in any of his attempts.

He argued that the project does not seek revenge but justice for young people, for those who do not have opportunities, for mothers, for people who feel helpless in the poorest neighborhoods of the country and affected by crime.

She also said that justice should be provided for businessmen who have been persecuted and for citizens “who believed in a State that failed them through corruption and bad practices.” “The search for justice must be reinforced with a re-election,” said Noboa, 36, who became President last November after defeating Luisa González, a candidate of the Citizen Revolution movement, led by former head of state Rafael Correa (2007-2017), in the runoff election.

Who will be Noboa’s formula?

Noboa was present at the voting of the political movement, which qualified and accepted María José Pinto as a candidate for Vice President, and Anabella Azin, the ruler’s mother, as a candidate for national assemblywoman.

Pinto has been the head of the Ecuador Crece sin Malnutrición Secretariat – an organization that was created during the government of Guillermo Lasso – since December of last year. Her resume mentions that she has a degree in Art and Design from the Parsons School in Paris. She is an MBA candidate from the Incae Business School. She also has several diplomas in the programs for Women in Corporate Governance and Senior Management, Efficiency in Operations and for Business Owners from the IDE Business School.

She is the daughter of Mauricio Pinto, owner of the clothing and textile company Pinto, where she was an executive for 18 years in the areas of production, innovation and international sales, new business development, international trade and international purchasing.

The current Minister of Tourism, Niels Olsen, his colleague in the Environment department, Sade Fritschi, and the Deputy Minister of Government, Luis Esteban Torres, were also proposed as candidates for assembly members at the meeting.

Next February 9th, Ecuadorians will go to the polls to elect their leaders for the 2025-2029 period.

Political movements and groups have until August 17 to define their candidates for president, vice president, and assembly members in all areas.

Left-wing groups, including the Citizen Revolution movement, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017), recently held a meeting in search of minimum agreements on governance, as well as a single candidacy and stated that if they do not reach consensus for the binomial there will be a non-aggression pact.

They also raised the possibility of joining the duo that goes to the second round if necessary.

Ecuadorian President orders Vice President to be transferred to Türkiye

Noboa, meanwhile, ordered on Thursday the transfer to Turkey of his vice president and ambassador to Israel, Verónica Abad, before the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, which compromise the security of residents in that country.

In a decree, the head of state indicated that it is necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of Abad, the family accompanying him and the other members of the Ecuadorian Foreign Service.

Vice President of Ecuador and ambassador to Israel, Verónica Abad. Photo:Private file Share

For this reason, the Foreign Ministry ordered the temporary transfer of Abad and his family to the Ecuadorian Embassy in Ankara, “from where he will continue to perform his duties until his return to the Embassy in Israel is arranged.”

He also asked the Foreign Ministry to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of diplomatic and auxiliary foreign service personnel serving in Israel.

The distance between Noboa and Abad in the campaign for the second round became evident shortly after taking office, last November, when Noboa surprisingly appointed Abad as ambassador “on behalf of Ecuador for peace to prevent the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.”

Abad has denounced alleged harassment by politicians to force her to resign and not temporarily assume the presidency in case Noboa has to ask for leave to campaign, if she finally decides to run in the 2025 presidential elections.