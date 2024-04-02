The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, faces his own plebiscite and seeks to modify five points of the Constitution to combat insecurity, one of the country's main problems. A champion of the fight against criminal gangs, he wants the participation of the Armed Forces in support of the Police against organized crime, among other points.

On April 21, Ecuador will decide if it wants to follow the path outlined by Daniel Noboa and will vote in a referendum to reform five key points of the Constitution. Among the issues that will be voted on is the participation of the Armed Forces in support of the Police against organized crime, allowing the extradition of Ecuadorians, establishing constitutional courts, recognizing international arbitrations and making the labor market more flexible with temporary and hourly contracts .

Noboa, who champions the fight against organized crime gangs, took power in November 2023 and in January declared a state of emergency after a spiral of violence broke out in prisons. This scenario led to the decree of “internal armed conflict”, with which he began to consider 22 criminal gangs as “terrorists” and allowed the participation of the Armed Forces in operations against these mafias.

For this reason, Ecuadorians will also vote if they want to reform the penal code to increase penalties for terrorism crimes and its financing, drug trafficking, organized crime, murder or human trafficking, among others.

Also will ask citizens if they want to eliminate prison benefits to those convicted of crimes of financing terrorism, recruitment of children and adolescents for criminal purposes, kidnapping for ransom, drug trafficking, illegal mining, illegal possession of weapons, extortion, influence peddling and frontmanship, among other crimes.

Increased insecurity

While a state of emergency continues – extended on March 8 for 30 days – with the aim of combating criminal gangs, civilians continue to die. A week ago the youngest mayor in the country, Brigitte Garcia27, and his communications chief were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to Ecuadorian police.

This week, armed men attacked a group of people in the city of Guayaquil, killing nine and wounding ten others, according to police. The same body affirms that the armed group attacked several people who were practicing sports.

The coffin of one of the victims of a shooting at a cooperative in Guayaquil, Ecuador, loaded into a vehicle at the Criminalistics and Forensic Sciences Laboratory on March 31, 2024 © Gerardo Menoscal / AFP

While murders accumulate so far in 2024, the numbers of 2023 are discouraging: up to 7,994 deaths violent, according to the police. The same government also claims that the number increased by almost two-thirds compared to the previous year.

While the government blames the situation on the growing reach of cocaine trafficking gangs, which have destabilized swaths of South America, it also points to the post-pandemic economic deterioration that affects the entire region.

With EFE, AP and Reuters