Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/14/2023 – 22:19

Another politician is murdered in Ecuador on the eve of elections in the country. This Monday (14), Pedro Briones, a local leader of the political movement founded by the former president of Ecuador Rafael Correa, was shot dead in the province of Esmeraldas.

Candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the same party as Briones, Luisa González, lamented on social networks the death of the coreligionist, stating that the country is experiencing “its bloodiest time”, and criticized the current government, of President Guillermo Lasso.

“Ecuador is living its bloodiest era. We owe this to the total abandonment of an inept government and a state taken over by mafias. My solidarity hug to the family of companion Pedro Briones, fallen by the hands of violence”.

Briones died five days after the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for the presidency of Ecuador. Villavicencio, 59, was shot dead last Wednesday (9). The Construye Movement candidate was saying goodbye to his supporters after participating in a campaign rally in Quito, when heavily armed men approached him shooting. At least nine other people were injured in the attack, including a deputy candidate and three security guards from Villavicencio.

The vote is scheduled for August 20 and will take place amid high levels of crime in the country, increasing episodes of violence and murders in cities and prisons. Lasso attributes the violence to gangs linked to drug trafficking.