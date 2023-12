Ecuadorian security forces inspecting a public road | Photo: EFE/José Jácome

Businessman Collin Armstrong, honorary consul of the United Kingdom in Ecuador, and a Colombian woman whose name was not released were kidnapped in the early hours of Friday (15) on a farm he owned located in the province of Los Ríos.

This Saturday (16), the Ecuadorian National Police began investigations and operations to locate the hostages and capture those responsible for the crime.

Armstrong is the founder of Agripac, one of the largest agricultural products companies in Ecuador, which also operates in areas such as aquaculture, fertilizers, industrial chemicals, animal health, seeds and larviculture. He is 78 years old and has been honorary consul of the United Kingdom since 2016.

Armstrong's kidnapping comes at a time when Ecuador is facing a serious insecurity crisis, considered by many experts to be the worst in its history. The country has seen an increase in cases of violence, extortion, drug trafficking and murders in recent years.

In this year's presidential elections, won by Daniel Noboa, candidate Fernando Villavicencio was brutally murdered while leaving a rally. His death highlighted the wave of violence that is plaguing the South American country and was associated with the strong influence of drug trafficking within the Ecuadorian State.