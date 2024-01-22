The National Police of Ecuador announced this Monday the arrest in Ecuadorian territory of Colombian Carlos Arturo Landázuri, better known as “Comandante Gringo” and considered the leader of the Oliver Sinisterra Front, a dissent from the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The arrest was made on Sunday night in a search and seizure operation at a property located in the province of Imbabura, in the north of the Ecuadorian Andes, the police reported through their official channels.

The Oliver Sinisterra Front, responsible for the murder in 2018 of three Ecuadorian members of the newspaper “El Comercio”, operates between the Colombian department of Nariño (south) and the Ecuadorian province of Esmeraldas (north), where, according to the Ecuadorian police, has ties to a criminal group now considered terrorist by the government.

The arrest of “Comandante Gringo” comes amid the internal armed conflict declared since the beginning of January by the Ecuadorian government to combat organized crime groups, mainly involved in drug trafficking, which have been classified as terrorists and belligerent non-state agents.

In mid-December, around 15 suspected members of the Oliver Sinisterra Front were captured in Esmeraldas, near Ecuador's border with Colombia, including Janer Cortés Ortiz, known as “Guasón”, who authorities identified as the third in command of that group. dissident.

According to the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador, “Guasón” was in charge of activities related to drug trafficking in the border region.

The Ecuadorian military immediately handed over “Guasón” to the Colombian Army at the border bridge over the Mataje River, as he was wanted by the Colombian Justice on charges of aggravated murder in conjunction with the manufacture, trafficking, carrying and possession of weapons.

The border region of Ecuador, in Esmeraldas, with Colombia, where the Oliver Sinisterra Front operates, is one of the most problematic in the country due to violence by criminal gangs, which have turned it into a corridor for the transport of cocaine to the coast. and Ecuadorian ports.

The Oliver Sinisterra Front became known in Ecuador in 2018 for the murder of the team from the newspaper “El Comercio”, made up of journalist Javier Ortega, photographer Paúl Rivas and driver Efraín Segarra, in an action under the leadership of Walter Patricio Arizala, who months he was later killed in Colombian territory in a military operation. (With EFE Agency)