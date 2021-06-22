We will have a very interesting match this Wednesday, June 23 at the Goiânia Olympic Stadium, on date 4 of Group B of the Copa América in Brazil 2021, with the Gustavo Alfaro’s Ecuador facing Peru’s “Tigre” Ricardo Gareca, in a momentous clash in search of qualification for the quarterfinals.
Is that the “Tricolor” is in the last place in the table of positions in its area, and must at least add to be able to equalize the line of Venezuela, while the Inca cast achieved a very important victory against Colombia, and if it returns To repeat the result, it will temporarily be a leader next to Brazil.
Date: Wednesday, June 23
Schedule: 18.00 (Brazil time and Argentina), 23.00 (Spain), 16.00 (Mexico)
Where: Goiânia Olympic Stadium, Brazil
Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (Spain)
The game will be broadcast by DIRECTV SPORTS Y TyC Sports, and can also be observed in the online services from cable operators, such as TeleCentro Play, Cablevisión Flow and DirecTV Play. All three platforms are available on PCs, tablets, and cell phones (iOS and Android). The meeting can also be seen via streaming on the football portal Fubo TV – free trial.
Ecuador: Pedro Ortiz; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié and Pervis Estupiñán; Ángel Mena, Jhegson Méndez, Moisés Caicedo, Ayrton Preciado; Enner Valencia and Leonardo Campana. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.
Peru: Pedro Gallese, Aldo Corzo, Luis Abram, Christian Ramos, Marcos López, Yoshimar Yotún, Renato Tapia, Christian Cueva, André Carrillo and Gianluca Lapadula. DT: Ricardo Gareca.
The latest antecedent? Ecuador 1 – 2 Peru (8/6/21), by date 8 of the South American Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022, just a few days ago. I believe that in this case those of Alfaro will react and the match will end 2 to 2, leaving the group open. The goals? Preciado and Valencia for the Ecuadorian team, and Lapadula will score a double.
