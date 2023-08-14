The Construye (Construction) party of Fernando Villavicencio, the Ecuadorian presidential candidate who was assassinated on Wednesday, nominated 53-year-old journalist Christian Zurita on Sunday to represent her in the August 20 elections. With this, the party returns to Saturday’s decision, when it was decided to put forward Villavicencio’s running mate as a candidate.
