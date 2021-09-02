Paraguay will expose the undefeated that it shows acting as a visitor against the speed and suffocating dominance that Ecuador prints playing home at the altitude of 2,850 meters above sea level in which Quito is located, for the South American qualifiers of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Yes OK Paraguay is sixth in the standings with 7 points, he snatched points with his defensive strength and effectiveness in counterattacks, drawing 1-1 in Buenos Aires against Argentina; 0-0 against Uruguay in Montevideo and a 0-1 victory in their visit to Venezuela.