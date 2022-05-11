Ecuador, out of the World Cup? FIFA breaks its silence on Byron Castillo

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The body that governs world football opened ‘disciplinary procedures’ after Chile’s complaint.
May 11, 2022, 08:20 AM
A few days after the Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) filed an appeal with Fifa, for the alleged improper alignment of Byron Castillo in eight games of the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers, The entity that governs global soccer decided to rule for the first time on the case that could, in theory, affect Ecuador’s path to the soccer event.
“As recently confirmed by Fifa, the Chilean Football Federation has filed a complaint with the Fifa Disciplinary Commission, in which it presents various allegations about the possible falsification of the documents that grant Ecuadorian nationality to the player Byron David Castillo Segura, as well as the possible breach of said footballer of the call criteria to participate with the national team of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in eight qualifying matches, corresponding to the preliminary phase of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 “, reported the entity in the recent statement.
“Given the foregoing, Fifa has decided to open disciplinary proceedings in relation to the possible breach by Byron David Castillo Segura of the call criteria for the indicated matches. In this context, the FEF and the Peruvian Football Federation have been invited to present their positions before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee,” the letter reads.
“More details will be released soon,” FIFA announced.
