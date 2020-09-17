Ecuador | Organization: Chinese fishing fleet catches thousands of tonnes of octopus off the Galapagos Islands

Environmentalists worried about the impact, the blackout of location data raised doubts.

Nearly 300 Chinese fishing vessels that entered Galapagos Islands waters in July caught octopus just off the border with Ecuador’s domestic waters. A total of 73,000 fishing hours were accumulated during the month and the catch rises to thousands of tonnes.

The data will survive the environmental organization Oceanan on Wednesday.

“The whole world followed for a month what China’s huge fishing fleet is doing in the Galapagos Islands, and now we know that,” Ocean Illegal Fisheries Analyst Marla Valentine commented on the British newspaper The Guardian. “Unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg of what the impact of China’s ocean fishing is on our seas.”

China’s fishing fleet vessels arrived near the Galapagos Islands in the equator in the Pacific Ocean in July. The arrival of the fleet raised doubts among Ecuador and the environmental organization, as many of the vessels had switched off their location-transmitting equipment to the international AIS positioning system.

According to environmental organizations, extensive fishing in Galápagos waters could jeopardize biodiversity and the food supply of species such as sea bears and endangered hammerhead sharks.

Oceana bases its conclusions on observations of vessels and fleet movements on satellite data. According to satellite images it published, the entire Chinese army was fishing per meter at the border of Ecuadorian waters.

Ecuador protested China’s much wider fishing effort in the region, and China’s Ambassador to Ecuador went to testify at his host country’s Foreign Ministry that China was complying with the law and international agreements. In the summer, the U.S. Coast Guard assisted Ecuador in patrolling the area.

News agency Reuters reported in late August that half of the Chinese vessels had already returned home with their catch. Fish Information & Services reported in June that China unexpectedly announced restrictions on octopus fishing in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific in September-October, which could explain the large fishing voyage to the western Pacific.

Chinese vessels are known to catch half-kilos of octopus with jig-drawn jigs, which is said to reduce the number of other by-catch species compared to other fishing methods.

The Galapagos Sea region and archipelago are a UNESCO World Heritage Site of more than 133,000 square kilometers. More than a fifth of the marine species in the area are those not found anywhere else in the world.