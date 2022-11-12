Ecuador on alert: player is injured a few days before the World Cup in Qatar

The player of Augsburg from Germany, the Ecuadorian, Carlos Gruezo, had to retire 30 minutes into the game in which his team lost 0-1 at home against Bochum, on matchday 15 of the German Bundesliga, a few days before World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The footballer left the field disconsolate, with tears, and his presence in the selection call for the contest that starts on November 20 is questioned.

There is no medical part

Gruezo is normally one of the players best considered by the coach Gustavo Alfaroso it would be a serious blow for Ecuador if the midfielder’s muscle injury is serious and sets him up for the World Cup.

The official list of Ecuador has not come out and it is expected that the DT, Alfaro, will start next week.

Ecuadorians are part of group A, next to Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands, with a lot of option to go to the second phase.

Ecuador will debut in the event on November 20, will play the first match of the Cup against the local cast.

