The suspension of a meeting at the headquarters of the CNE, in which the mechanism for the counting of votes would be discussed, generated a reaction from the OAS Electoral Mission in which it expresses its concern about the lack of resolution of the elections. Since February 7, Ecuador does not know who will be Andrés Arauz’s opponent in the second round; a silence that begins to make those involved in the contest uncomfortable and suspicious.

Ecuador is mired in deep electoral uncertainty. After nine days of the electoral process, the doubt continues regarding who will be the candidate who will contest the second round together with the candidate Andrés Arauz, who achieved just over 30% of the votes in the February 7 appointment.

The outgoing president Lenín Moreno has indicated that, due to the situation, it is a priority to offer speed to guarantee transparency in the process. He also instructed the Ministry of Finance to provide the National Electoral Council (CNE) with the necessary resources to resolve the situation, if that is the problem.

“I am concerned about the suspension of the CNE session tonight. The commitment to act seriously and sensibly towards the country requires transparency and a sense of opportunity in its pronouncement. I have arranged for Finance to meet resource requirements if necessary, “Moreno wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Along the same lines, the OAS Electoral Mission issued a statement in which, in addition to showing concern about the delay in the final results, it requires providing “timely and constant information” on the status of the process, in addition to presenting a report on the steps to follow in the next few days.

According to the CNE portal, which shows all the votes computed, Andrés Araus Galarza achieved first place with 32.71% of the votes, followed by Guillermo Lasso with 19.74 and Yaku Pérez with 19.38%.

CNE announces new meeting to ease tension

Shortly after learning about the pronouncements of the president and the Observation Mission, the CNE called a new meeting.

In this, the order of the day includes the “knowledge and resolution on the appointment of Provincial Electoral Boards, knowledge and resolution on the requests of the Provincial Electoral Boards and the Special Foreign Board, for the extension of the duration of the scrutiny , in accordance with the provisions of article 132 of the Code of Democracy, “the EFE news agency learned.

Mario Calvache, spokesman for the CNE, explained that after the ordinary meeting, a hearing is expected on the scrutiny itself. Possibly it is there, where the related to the agreement reached by the candidates Yaku Pérez and Guillermo Lasso on Friday, February 12, is debated.

Tension and disputes grow between competing candidates

The electoral uncertainty in Ecuador begins shortly after the electoral process. In this sense, the candidate for the Pachakutik political movement, Yaku Pérez, denounced alleged inconsistencies in some minutes during the vote count.

For this reason, he asked the CNE to establish a mechanism for the counting of votes in some provinces of the country, which was accepted by the electoral body.

Pérez and Guillermo Lasso, conservative candidate, established an agreement to carry out the process on Friday, February 12. In other things, the pact included the recount of 100% of the votes in the province of Guayas and 50% in 16 of the 24 provinces of the country, as requested by Pérez.

Ecuadorian presidential candidate Yaku Pérez (left) speaks during a meeting with his competitor Guillermo Lasso (right) at the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Quito, on February 12, 2021. © AFP

However, a few days later, Lasso threatened to challenge the process if it did not comply with “legality”, leading to a series of angry reactions from Pérez and members of the indigenous movements, who have also organized mobilizations in the cities of Quito and Guayaquil to defend their vote.

Avoiding situations that alter public order, the CNE headquarters in Quito woke up on February 16, heavily guarded, according to what was reported by the Ecuadorian newspaper ‘El Comercio’.

Similarly, Andrés Arauz supported the agreement for the counting of votes and announced that he will be there to “defend each suffrage.”

With EFE and Ecuadorian media