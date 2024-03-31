Three massacres in two days, in the middle of a state of emergency in Ecuador, call into question the security measures that the Government of Daniel Noboa has taken to control crime. Despite militarization and curfew, kidnappings have quintupled in some cities. Citizens fear that violence will explode even more when the state of emergency ends on April 8. The new wave of violence also takes place when the country is preparing for a referendum on April 21, which will address the participation of the Armed Forces in support of the Police against organized crime and the extradition of Ecuadorians. among other key security issues.

“The declaration of a state of emergency is maintained throughout the Ecuadorian territory to guarantee public order, social peace and peaceful coexistence,” says the statement published by the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency, on March 8. That day, President Daniel Noboa announced the renewal for 30 more days of the state of emergency in force since January 8 of this year.

The Government then declared an internal armed conflict and opened a “war” against criminal gangs, which it described as terrorists. The government accounts replicate the results of the operations carried out by the National Police together with the Armed Forces.

“We will not rest until we return peace to Ecuadorian families,” wrote the Presidency of the Republic in its X account.

However, three massacres in two days have cast a shadow and questioned the security plan promoted by the Noboa Government, which took office in November 2023.

Tourists killed 'by mistake'

Six adults and five children decided to spend the Easter holiday on the tourist beach of Puerto López, in the province of Manabí. They arrived on Thursday afternoon. The next day, a group of at least 20 heavily armed individuals entered the hotel where they were staying. The minors and an adult were released and were wandering along the road asking for help. The other five were kidnapped, interrogated and later murdered. Their bodies were left in an area near the lodging.

“It is presumed that it was an alleged confusion between criminal organizations,” said the Ecuadorian authorities. None of those involved had a criminal record and what would have happened is that the kidnappers would have confused them with members of an enemy gang.

But that was not the only multiple murder. On the same Friday night, but in the city of Manta, also in Manabí, a group of people who were outside a house were attacked by armed men. Four people died, including an active-duty military officer..

After what happened, President Noboa expressed his solidarity with the families and said that he would not rest until those responsible were captured. “This is a sign that narcoterrorism and its allies are looking for spaces to terrify us, but they will not succeed,” he added.

On the morning of Saturday, March 30, the National Police reported the arrest of two people involved in the multiple murders of tourists.

Added to these events was an armed attack on Saturday night in the south of Guayaquil. The State Attorney General's Office reported that the incident left eight dead and 10 injured.

States of exception: an inefficient measure in Ecuador?

Since violence broke out in Ecuador, first in the country's prisons, in 2021, then-president Guillermo Lasso issued 15 declarations of exception for different reasons, the majority due to the violence unleashed in the territory. On February 23, 2021, a series of riots occurred in different prisons, which left at least 79 inmates dead.

In July of that year, another massacre was recorded that left 21 prisoners dead. And in September, the deadliest occurred: at least 119 people were murdered in another prison. The states of exception were declared and expanded at the time and, when the Government announced control of the prison system, a new massacre – more than 13 have occurred from 2021 to 2023 – refuted the authorities.





The violence broke the walls of the detention centers and a wave of car bombs, attacks, assassinations and kidnappings began, which until now has not been stopped. In October 2023, a prison officer was leaving to carry out his duties and was murdered.

A year earlier, in November 2022, the National Security Council, with the presence of the then president, Guillermo Lasso, held a meeting in the city of Guayaquil, in Durán, a city adjacent to Guayaquil, when four detonations were recorded: at two gas stations , in a police surveillance unit and in a residential area. Everything in full state of exception.

Already in the Noboa Government, in addition to the massacres recorded on the Easter holiday, days ago there was a riot in the regional prison of Guayaquil and, in another incident, Brigitte García, mayor of San Vicente, in Manabí, was murdered. She was the youngest to hold the position. She was 27 years old when she was killed along with her communications advisor. The alternate councilor of Guayas, Julio Ronquillo, was kidnapped and his body was later found lifeless.







Analysts in the Andean country have questioned that governments insist on establishing, as the main measure, the state of emergency. Their questions point out that there are no other policies, in addition to militarization, that can reduce violent deaths or prevent other crimes.

“In these conditions of generalized violence, Ecuador has not demonstrated the capacity to prevent this violence and this inability to contain is related to the inability of the Police to provide intelligence, but also with the Justice system. “Violence is unpunished and hitmen are cheap,” emphasized Carla Álvarez Velasco, Ecuadorian teacher and specialist in security issues, to the Argentine newspaper Hoy, in August 2024, after the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Figures from the Ministry of the Interior and the National Police indicate that, in the period from January to March 2024, extortions and kidnappings of citizens have increased and, in the case of Guayaquil, the figure has quintupled. It went from 120 cases in 2023 to 618.

According to the Constitution, the president can only extend a state of emergency for up to 60 days and extend it for an additional 30 days. On April 8, this measure ends and the concern of citizens is what the Government's new strategy will be to confront the spiral of violence that the country is experiencing, if, even with a state of exception and curfew, crime has not been reduced. .

Why did Ecuador enter into an internal armed conflict?

Noboa was the first president to declare a state of emergency due to the existence of “an internal armed conflict.”. Previous governments had decreed it due to strong social unrest.

Noboa's decision, on January 8 of this year, came after alias “Fito”, leader of the band “Los Choneros”, and Fabricio Colón Pico, regional leader of “Los Lobos” escaped from their centers of seclusion. Then, a wave of violence with attacks and explosions was recorded in several cities. A group of 15 heavily armed people even took over the facilities of a television channel and broadcast the event live.





With the decree, Noboa declared more than 10 gangs as “terrorists.” In these three months, 115,133 operations have been carried out nationwide, which have left 9,210 detained. Of that number, 241 were arrested for terrorism. However, a minimal percentage has been prosecuted by Justice.

Ecuador, once a peaceful South American country, is going through a security crisis caused by the incursion of drug trafficking, Mexican cartels, organized crime and other illicit economies. Hence, the attention, in the early elections of last October 15, which gave Noboa the winner, was on the proposals to combat crime and violence.

Uptick in violence on the eve of a key referendum

According to the Ecuadorian president, the new prison revolt and the acts of violence “are not isolated events,” as they occurred on the “eve of a popular consultation” promoted by the government. In X's account, the president blamed “narco-terrorists” and their “political allies” for the riot.

Noboa, in power since November, called a referendum on April 21 to consult Ecuadorians on whether or not to toughen measures to confront drug trafficking. Among the questions is the free way for the military to support the police without the need for a state of exception, the extradition of Ecuadorians related to organized crime and the increase in penalties for terrorism and drug trafficking.

In the same sense, the Vice Minister of Security, Lyonel Calderón, assured on March 28 that the most recent prison riot, which occurred in the midst of a state of exception and within the framework of an “internal armed conflict” against criminal gangs, has “destabilizing” dyes.

“They are attempts to destabilize the rule of law, of democracy, because we are on the eve of a popular consultation that aims to resolve security problems: extradition, increased penalties for serious crimes,” among others, he said.

He added that, in the midst of an internal armed conflict and “a historic fight against the organized crime of narcoterrorism,” the actions deployed by the State “have as a consequence destabilizing acts.”

