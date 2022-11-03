At least six police officers were injured this Thursday in a new riot in the largest prison in the Ecuadorian port of Guayaquil, authorities reported. “

The police intervention in the pavilions of #CPLGuayas No. 1 (Guayas Deprivation of Liberty Center), leaves 6 police officers injured,” the Ecuadorian Police said on its Twitter account.

The events occurred during an ongoing operation to regain control of the Guayas Prison Number 1, known as the Guayaquil Penitentiary, one of the foci of the penitentiary crisis that has plagued Ecuador for four years.

Some 1,300 policemen and the same number of soldiers were sent to the sector of what is also known as the Penitenciaría del Litoral to continue with a plan to transfer inmates to other prisons, in order to reduce overcrowding, which has generated the reaction of gangs of prisoners vying for control of the prison.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI), in charge of the prison system, reported through social networks that inmates of said prison have reacted with violent acts against the agents, including the use of explosive devices.

“Given the actions undertaken to control overcrowding, which includes improvements in infrastructure and strengthening of security, persons deprived of liberty -members of organized crime groups- respond with violence against officers of the National Police, Armed Forces and the Corps of Security and Penitentiary Surveillance, including the use of grenades,” the SNAI reported in a statement.

The direct intervention operation of the security forces began on Wednesday, when it was officially reported that at least two inmates had died and another six had been injured in clashes between gangs of prisoners, according to the SNAI.

At least six policemen were injured in attacks with bullets and explosives.

The incidents occur at a time when a state of emergency prevails in the province of Guayas (in the southwest of the country and whose capital is Guayaquil), due to the escalation of violent events that have also taken to the streets.

Likewise, the coastal province of Esmeraldas (in the northeast and bordering Colombia) was subjected to a state of emergency for 45 days since Wednesday, as a measure to try to stop the rise in violent acts.

The Ecuadorian president, Guillermo Lasso, called a meeting of the Security and State Council (Cosepe) for this Thursday in Guayaquil, in order to dialogue with the authorities of the different functions of the State and heads of the security forces about the situation of violence in the country.

The Government of Ecuador attributes the violence in the streets to its decision to retake control of the prisons, a strategy that included the operation of transferring dangerous inmates from the Guayaquil Penitentiary to other prisons in the country.

The transfer of prisoners generated the new wave of drug trafficking attacks in Ecuador.

President Lasso, who leads the decisions of a Unified Command Post of the security forces in Guayaquil, made a new call for national unity and criticized sectors of the opposition that hold him responsible for the situation due to an alleged “inability” to stop the violence.

“Our goal is to restore peace,” said the president, referring to the actions carried out against the “enemy” of the country, in reference to organized crime and drug trafficking, whom he accuses of being behind the violent acts.

“Those who are on the side of the criminals will be repudiated by Ecuadorians,” added Lasso, assuring that the country wants spaces for unity to be opened and a “true national meeting” to take place.

*With information from AFP and Efe

