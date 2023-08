How did you feel about the content of this article?

– Episode of the podcast 15 Minutes talks about the assassination of candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the violence in Ecuador on the eve of the presidential election

*) Plunged into violence in recent years, Ecuador is on the eve of a presidential election. This Wednesday (9), the country was shaken by a violent political crime: the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, one of the candidates in the election scheduled for August 20.

So far, it is known that a criminal faction, the largest in the country, claimed responsibility for the attack. Called Los Lobos, the organization even released a video in which, masked, some men who would be members of the criminal group talk about the murder and promise more horror during the election period.

Villavicencio, the assassinated candidate, had a very strong discourse on combating crime. He even said at rallies before the attack that, despite the threats, he was not afraid.

How the assassination of a candidate shakes a country that has already been suffering from violence and political and economic crises in recent years. That’s what this episode of the 15 Minutes podcast analyzes. The guest is Jones Rossi, editor of Mundo da Gazeta do Povo.

