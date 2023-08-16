In an emotional appeal to the Ecuadorian citizenship, Glory Valencia, mother of the late presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, recently assassinated, has urged voters to channel their outrage into courage and support Christian Zurita, whose candidacy is still pending validation.

(It may be of interest to you: Fernando Villavicencio: New key crime video shows the Colombian hit man).

The message, broadcast through a video on social networks, seeks to keep his son’s legacy alive and continue his fight against corruption and crime in the country.

Christian Zurita, Villavicencio’s close friend and partner in investigations into corruption cases, he was nominated by the Construye political movement to replace the deceased candidate, assassinated by alleged Colombian hitmen in Quito.

(Also: The FBI arrived in Ecuador to investigate the crime of Fernando Villavicencio: that’s how it will work).

Villavicencio’s mother shared her desire that her son’s commitment to a country free of corruption and the fight for transparency persist through the vote for Christian Zurita in the upcoming elections. Valencia stressed the importance of Zurita continue the cause that both shared.

See also 'Alcarràs' is left out of the Oscar race and 'Argentina, 1985' and 'Bardo' enter the shortlist May that indignation become courage, so that the legacy of my son Fernando Villavicencio does not die, and this August 20 we will shout with one voice

Gloria Valencia affirmed: “May this indignation become courage, so that the legacy of my son Fernando Villavicencio does not die, and this August 20 we will shout with one voice, at the polls, that Fernando lives, voting for Christian Zurita, for Andrea González Náder (candidate for vice president), for list 25”.

The validation process for Christian Zurita’s candidacy is ongoing. The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador notified political organizations about the appointment of Zurita to succeed Villavicencio. Depending on the electoral process, political organizations can file objections within two days.

(We recommend reading: Who was David Castillo, the Colombian hitman killed by Villavicencio’s escorts?).

Villavicencio was assassinated after receiving threats

The assassination of Fernando Villavicencio occurred shortly after he denounced death threats from ‘Fito’, leader of one of the main criminal gangs in Ecuador.

Villavicencio had been very emphatic in the electoral campaign in combating corruption and drug trafficking mafias, to which the Government attributes the wave of insecurity in which Ecuador is immersed and which has already taken the lives of other politicians.

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published in the EFE agency, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.

More news in EL TIEMPO