Ecuador | More than 40 prisoners died in a prison riot in Ecuador

The riot caught fire among rival gangs.

In Ecuador a devastating prison riot was experienced on Monday, killing at least 43 prisoners, the country’s prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities said a riot broke out among rival gangs at Bellavista Prison in the city of Santo Domingo de los Colorados, about 80 miles from the capital, Quito. Minister of the Interior of Ecuador Patricio Carrillon according to which the situation was finally brought under control.

According to the interior minister, another hundred prisoners tried to escape during the riot, but were caught in the prison area.

Authorities plan to transfer gang leaders to various prisons.

Prison riots are common in Ecuador. Since February last year, a total of about 350 prisoners had died in five riots before that. Only last month, at least 20 prisoners died in a riot in the city of Cuenca.

Prison violence is often linked to controversy between rival drug gangs, which has also led to an increase in street crime.