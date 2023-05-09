QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s government is deploying soldiers and police in nine provinces to fight illegal mining, officials said on Monday, in a bid to eradicate illegal mines that target mainly gold and copper deposits.

The announcement comes after around 1,000 members of the security forces destroyed machinery in an operation against illegal miners in the provinces of Napo and Orellana, in the eastern Amazon.

Earlier this year, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared illegal mining a threat to national security, linking the practice to organized crime, including money laundering and arms and fuel trafficking.

“To the members of organized crime who insist on this activity, listen carefully to this message: we are coming in with absolutely everything,” Interior Minister Juan Zapata said at a press conference in the capital Quito.

Illegal mining is present in 21 of Ecuador’s 24 provinces, Zapata said, but the plan announced on Monday targets key conflict zones in the Amazon region rich in biodiversity, including protected areas and regions that are home to precious and base metals. .

The latest operation is aimed at destroying even more machinery, seizing weapons and arresting those involved, Zapata said.

Last weekend in Napo and Orellana, security forces reported the visible impact of the illegal activity on biodiversity and local rivers, as well as the presence of fuel in the water, Environment Minister José Davalos told reporters.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia)