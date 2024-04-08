The former vice president of Ecuador Jorge Glas was hospitalized on Monday, April 8, after being taken to a maximum security prison in Guayaquil, following his arrest at the Mexican embassy in Quito. The vice president in the Government of Rafael Correa (2007-2017) is in a stable condition, according to prison authorities. In parallel, President Daniel Noboa admitted that the diplomatic situation with Mexico is critical.

The detained former vice president of Ecuador Jorge Glas was transferred to a hospital on Monday, April 8, after falling ill in a Guayaquil prison, prison authorities reported, a few hours after his lawyers complained that they had not been able to contact him.

In a statement published on platform X, the national penitentiary service (SNAI) said that Glas had been transferred to the naval hospital in Guayaquil. They stated that the former vice president fell ill “after refusing to eat the food provided during the last 24 hours,” but he is in a stable condition.

Jorge Glas was convicted twice of corruption and now faces new charges. The hospitalization of the former Ecuadorian vice president comes four days after his arrest, following a police intervention at the Mexican embassy in Quito, where he had taken refuge since December.

Noboa admits that the diplomatic situation with Mexico is “complex”

The police intervention in the Mexican embassy generated a diplomatic crisis between Ecuador and Mexico. The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, broke diplomatic relations with Ecuador and ordered the return to the country of all the staff of his embassy in Quito.

On Monday, April 8, the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, described the crisis as a “complex and unprecedented situation.” Noboa assured that he had to make “exceptional decisions to protect national security, the rule of law and the dignity of a people that rejects any type of impunity for criminals, delinquents or narco-terrorists.”

In a letter that he published on his social networks, the president of Ecuador stated that he was “willing to resolve any difference” with Mexico, but reiterated that “justice is not negotiated.”

With Reuters and EFE