The head of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador (CNE), Diana Atamaint, announced at dawn this Thursday that the anticipated general elections of Ecuador on August 20 will be held as planned following the assassination on Wednesday of one of the main candidates for the presidency, journalist Fernando Villavicencio.

“The date of the elections scheduled for August 20 remains unchanged, in compliance with the constitutional and legal mandate,” Atamaint said in a joint statement with President Guillermo Lasso released on YouTube after a meeting of the Security Cabinet and senior officials. from other state entities.

The authorities met urgently and behind closed doors at the government headquarters as a result of the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, second in voting intention and that On Wednesday night in Quito he was the victim of a shooting attack that left nine injured and an alleged attacker also deceased.

Atamaint added that the Armed Forces and the Police “will redouble the security in all the electoral precincts” so that the elections “are carried out with guarantees to choose freely, in peace and with security.”

Ecuador has faced a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking in recent years.

Villavicencio was one of the eight presidential candidates and was second in the intention to vote with 13.2%, behind Luisa González (26.6%), the only woman in the running and close to former socialist president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), according to a survey by the company Cedatos.

What does the state of exception imply?

To guarantee the holding of the elections, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency for 60 days throughout the nation, lor that allows you to mobilize the military in the streets. He also declared three days of national mourning “to honor the memory of a patriot.”

“This is a political crime that takes on a terrorist character and we do not doubt that this assassination is an attempt to sabotage the electoral process,” Lasso said.

After a prison massacre due to clashes between prisoners with ties to drug trafficking and the assassination of a mayor while touring a construction site, at the end of July the ruler decreed a state of emergency for the town of Durán (southwest) and the coastal provinces of Los Ríos and Manabí, where the highest rates of violence are recorded.

The candidate was transferred to the Women’s Clinic after the shooting.

The doctor Carlos Figueroa, a friend of the victim and who was with him at the time of the attack, told the press that the attackers fired around 30 shots. “They ambushed him outside” the sports center, remembered.

“Some (of those present) even thought they were fireworks.”

The newspaper El Universo, the country’s main newspaper, stated that Villavicencio was assassinated “hitman style and with three shots to the head.” Police detonated an explosive device placed at the site of the attack.

“This crime will not go unpunished (…) organized crime has gone very far,” Lasso previously warned, who says he is supporting a war against drug trafficking that has caused the annual homicide rate to almost double in 2022 to 25 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, and prison massacres that have left more than 430 inmates dead since 2021.

Villavicencio denounced threats against him and his campaign team a few days ago supposedly coming from the leader of a criminal gang linked to drug trafficking who is detained.

The Armed Forces indicated in a statement released by the social network X, formerly Twitter, that they are “strongly united to support democracy and act immediately to combat those who intend to terrorize the population, attack democracy and destroy peace.” .

As a journalist, Villavicencio uncovered a corruption scheme that affected Correa, who has lived in Belgium since 2017 and was sentenced in absentia to eight in prison. He later served as president of the Legislative Oversight Commission, where he continued to denounce cases of corruption.

The violence within the current electoral process also leaves the murder of an aspiring deputy. Before the local elections held in February, two mayoral candidates were assassinated.

