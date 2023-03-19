At least four people have died in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Ecuador. The country’s government declared it in a note. The quake centered on the southern city of Baláo and was located at a depth of more than 65 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey.

One person died in the city of Cuenca, in the province of Azuay, when a wall collapsed on their car, and three other people died in the island of Jambelí, in the province of El Oro, when a tower of a security camera is collapsed.