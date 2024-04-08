The quarrelsome incontinence of President López Obrador He brought out the stupidity of his Ecuadorian counterpart Daniel Noboaresponsible for the violation of the Mexican embassywith which turned his attacker into a victim.

Insidious, the intrusion of AMLO It was the slap that unleashed a variant of the famous “excessive use of force” never seen in diplomacy, not even in the hostage crisis that lasted 444 days in the US embassy in Iran.

The offended Noboa was doing well, even with the explainable expulsion of ambassador Raquel Serur (widow of the Ecuadorian intellectual Bolívar Echeverría), until in less than 24 hours the Mexican repeated the interventionist provocation.

In the heat of the farce it was anticipated (and in politics it is not said what is going to be done) that the asylum requested by Jorge Glas, the former vice president who has been sheltered as a “guest” in the embassy since December, would be granted, which precipitated the irruption. police-military.

The lawsuit began with the Mexican shelter of former president Rafael Correa and several of his former collaborators (one is Ismael Daniel Tovar Herrera, today “general coordinator of advisors and international affairs” of the head of the government, Martí Batres).

Fulfilling an arrest warrant was the pretext of the Ecuadorian government, for whom Glas is an old bird: convicted of bribery in two different cases, he faced new charges of embezzlement of funds, enjoying conditional freedom but suspiciously, on the afternoon of Sunday, the 17th December (when there are supposedly no consular activities), the Mexican embassy opened its doors to him.

In 2017 the subject was dismissed, tried and imprisoned for six years for having accepted bribes (up to $13.5 million, among others from the Brazilian Odebrecht), and in 2020 he was accused of the same for awarding contracts between 2012 and 2016.

Along with him and others involved in acts of corruption is Correa, who claims that it is all about political persecution.

Glas was released “early” or “provisionally” in 2022, but is now accused of embezzlement (diversion of money) in the reconstruction of the province of Manabí (devastated in 2016 by an earthquake).

The former vice president had to appear at a hearing to “formulate charges” on recent January 5, when he was already living protected in the Mexican headquarters.

For the Ecuadorian government, the raid and recapture were decided because “Mexico was abusing the use of diplomatic immunities and privileges.”

Suggestive detail: Roberto Canseco, head of the Foreign Ministry at the embassy, ​​said:

“We were about to leave and suddenly we ran into police, thieves who entered the Embassy at night.”

Would he intend to take Glas out that night without safe passage for his escape to Mexico?

And although the video shows when a janissary knocked him to the ground and he walks around with a neck brace, he added a humorous mamon touch to his useless kicking:

“Physically, at the risk of my life, I defended the honor and sovereignty of my country…”

