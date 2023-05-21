Without legislative function and governed through executive decrees, Ecuador closes a turbulent political week in which 137 assembly members were dismissed from office by President Guillermo Lasso, through the activation of the “cross death”; a constitutional figure approved in 2008 during the government of Rafael Correa that, in addition to dissolving the National Assembly, forces the presidential and legislative elections to be brought forward to complete the period 2021-2025.

The radical measure, used for the first time in the country’s history, was already sanctified on Thursday night by the Constitutional Court, which found no legal flaw to prevent its validity. This added to the fact that the international community gave backing to the government and even the United States, through the spokesman for the State Department, Vedant Patel, refused to compare the Ecuadorian decision with what happened in Peru, when in December 2022 former president Pedro Castillo dissolved Congress to stop his removal.

“Citizens were clamoring for a way out of the situation of ungovernability and political conflict,” analyst and professor Andrés Mideros Mora told EL TIEMPO. “A transition is accelerated that will be an outlet for the political and institutional crisis that Ecuador has been dragging since 2018 and that was appeased by the isolation of the pandemic, but that has been latent with social mobilizations, requests for revocation of the mandate and threats of cross death between the Assembly and the Executive”, the expert stated.

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso.

Thus, the “dismissal” of the congressmen who just began a second term of office on May 14 with an acceptance of less than five percent, seems to have brought more light than darkness to the Ecuadorian people and to the fragile political stability of this South American country. . “The dead man is dead (…) and this dead man has brought more joy than sadness,” said analyst Santiago Basabe on his social media.

Although the country risk scaled above 1,800 points and the country bonds reduced their value by 10 percent, social tranquility and the normal development of economic, educational and social activities show a favorable popular reaction to the measure. Rapid opinion polls ensure that 91 percent of citizens support the decision, but unite the clamor that the closure of the National Assembly be the beginning of a transition so that “everyone should go”.

The president, who barely had 25 votes in favor in the Assembly, justified his decision by “a serious internal commotion” -constitutionally allowed- and alluded to the permanent legislative blockade of his bills, the constant confrontation, the announcements of trials unjustified politicians against ministers and State authorities who did not allow him to advance his project.

Lasso says he has stopped a “macabre plan” that the legislature sought to take over the State’s control institutions, but in practice he also prevented his eminent dismissal through a political trial that a majority of the legislative opposition debated against him under the accusation of concussion and embezzlement.

The conservative president, according to his accusers, did not make decisions to avoid economic damage to the Public Company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec EP) in the hiring of ships to transport oil, a process in which the State Comptroller General detected responsibilities for more than six million dollars.

A few weeks before this outcome, the Click Report firm published that 33 percent of Ecuadorians surveyed expected Guillermo Lasso to be ousted or resign as president. Citizen discontent is caused by the high rate of violence, unemployment, depressing health care, among other sensitive issues.

After what happened this week, Lasso, in what is estimated to be a maximum of six months, could hand over power to an interim government that completes the current presidential term until May 2025, for which reason the pre-candidates that will be presented to the polls on August 20 for a first electoral round, according to the tentative calendar of the National Council that will call elections on May 24.

A strengthened left

Correísmo seems to be the most benefited from the cross death that had been claiming it for months. “As we always said: the measure is unconstitutional, but the best thing for the Homeland is to have elections,” Correa said on his Twitter account, backed by the favorable electoral results that his movement had last February when he managed to capture the majority of governments. sections of the country, including the most important strongholds, Quito and Guayaquil.

But Mideros believes that the electoral board is moving towards different government options that break the fiscal austerity and economic liberalization scheme, implemented by former president Lenín Moreno y Lasso. For the analyst, now people are demanding a greater presence of the State to attend to social policy and the guarantee of rights.

“Everything will depend on who ends up capturing the electoral favor with clear and precise proposals in productive policy, security and social protection that are the popular demands. The truth is that the upcoming elections will show how much we have learned as a society in the search for governability”, she pointed out.

Former Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner, who accompanied Lenin Moreno; the dismissed assemblyman Fernando Villavicencio, a staunch opponent of correísmo; former presidential candidate Pedro Freile and another dismissed assemblyman from the Democratic Left have already jumped into the electoral arena as presidential candidates.

The candidate Yaku Pérez and his partner, Manuela Picq, during a demonstration in Quito.

The former candidate for the indigenous sector, Yaku Pérez, who in the last presidential process disputed the second place with Lasso, told EL TIEMPO that “Ecuador lives the times of Escobar in Colombia” with a reigning organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption, To which are added serious social problems such as unemployment, child malnutrition, the lack of job opportunities, which is why it is necessary to make a “national minga (collective work) to build the third real way supported by ecological, social and ethical debt. and not go to the cliff”.

Pérez stressed that There is nothing to celebrate with the death cross, but he considered “a relief from the incompetence and indolence of the nightmare that President Lasso represented us”said when highlighting that “it is time to build the preferential option of the most humble, without hatred or rancor, it is time for national reconciliation.”

rule by decree

Meanwhile, in this transition panorama, Lasso will govern through decrees/laws in economic matters that will pass through the sieve of the Constitutional Court. He bets on that respite to raise his worn-out acceptance rate, which barely reaches 12.7 percent, and fulfill his campaign promises.

For this reason, for the analyst Francisco Escandón, although “the cross death that sends a string of corrupt and mediocre to their homes causes general jubilation in the town, it is no less true that it is a dangerous bet that the government makes to impose on short time, rapidly, their neoliberal agenda failed.

The president of Ecuador dissolves the Congress before the possibility of an impeachment Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, who is facing impeachment proceedings in Congress for alleged corruption, issued a decree dissolving the legislature

According to the analyst, it is worrying that at least five decree-laws have already been announced “that seek to make work more precarious, privatize strategic companies, make public contracting more flexible and liberalize trade. That is the true hidden interest behind the death cross: to make millionaires richer at the cost of diminishing the rights of the majority,” he commented.

The Executive announced, for this Monday, the sending to the Constitutional Court of a decree law for the establishment of free zones in the country that, according to the Minister of Production, Julio Prado, It will allow the private sector to define the location zones and the range for manufacturing, industrial or agro-export activities and services.

It also awaits the favorable sanction of the Constitutional Court for an economic reform that would reduce income taxation with criteria such as the number of family responsibilities and establishes taxes on sports betting.

ANA LUCIA ROMAN

FOR THE TIME

