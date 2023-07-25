The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, decreed Tuesday the state of emergency “due to serious internal commotion” in all deprivation centers of freedom that make up the Social Rehabilitation System at the national level, for sixty days.

The General Secretariat for Communication of the Presidency released the decree on Tuesday, signed by the Head of State on Monday, at a time when Clashes between inmates have left 6 dead and 11 injured in the Guayas province penitentiary.

In addition, at a time when 96 prison officers are being held by inmates in five prisons, and inmates from 13 prisons are on hunger strike.

The declaration of a state of exception seeks to preserve the rights of persons deprived of their liberty (PPL), as a priority care group, as well as prison officers and the Police.

Its purpose is also to control the current circumstances and restore peaceful coexistence, the order and normal functioning of the centers of deprivation of liberty.

Soldiers guard the exterior of the Guayas 1 prison after a fight between rival gangs. See also Rafael Correa: Belgium rejects extradition request requested by Ecuador

With the decreeprovides for the intervention of the Armed Forces inside prisons, temporary, subsidiary and exclusive exceptional action in the event of serious disturbances of order.

The entry of the Armed Forces into prisons will be carried out until they regain control and guarantee that there is no threat or serious affectation to the life and physical or sexual integrity of inmates, visitors, penitentiary servants, among others.

The decree also indicates the suspension of the rights to the inviolability of correspondence and freedom of assembly between PPL.

This Tuesday morning, police and military were preparing to participate in an operation in the Guayas province penitentiary, where there have been clashes between inmates since last Saturday.

The decree regarding prisons was issued while it was also agreed to declare, for 60 days, the state of emergency and a night curfew in the provinces of Manabí and Los Ríos and in the municipality of Durán, one day after the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, was assassinated.

EFE