AND’ Panfilo Colonico, known as Benny, chef originally from Sulmona, in Abruzzo, the Italian citizen kidnapped in Ecuador. According to local media reports, Colonico, owner of the “Il sabore mio” restaurant, was kidnapped on Friday at 4.30 pm local time by a commando of armed men who broke into his restaurant in Guayaquil, located in the Garzocentro shopping mall. A video from surveillance cameras that has gone viral on social media shows the Italian being taken away by two alleged kidnappers wearing police uniforms, while three other men waited outside.

There Police announced that its specialized units “are working to locate the victim and arrest those responsible” for the kidnapping. Last January, the Quito press recalls, Colonico was involved in a shooting which took place near the shopping centre, in which no one was injured, and which allegedly took place after negotiations for a pick-up.

Farmhouse he had arrived in Ecuador on March 12, 2020 for a tourist trip, but due to the lockdown he had been forced to stay in the South American country, where he had decided to open a restaurant. The Italian embassy in Quito, in conjunction with the Foreign Ministry, is following the story.