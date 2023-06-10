Ecuador: Jorge Glas will be Correísmo’s presidential candidate in the August elections

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuador, during a hearing before the Supreme National Court of Quito (Ecuador), in 2017.
EFE / José Jácome
The former Ecuadorian vice president has two firm convictions for corruption.
The Citizen Revolution movement, led by former President Rafael Correa, revealed this Saturday that former Vice President Jorge Glas will be its presidential candidate for the extraordinary elections on August 20.
This was reported at a convention held in the coastal province of Manabí, where the leader Marcela Aguinaga pointed out that the movement has decided “unanimously” to nominate Glas as a formula candidate with Luisa González.
Glas, with two firm convictions for corruption, asked to be nominated as a candidate after a judge granted him a precautionary measure on Friday.
The precautionary measure was issued by Judge John Rodríguez Mendiola, of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Yaguachi, a canton (municipality) belonging to the coastal province of Guayas, where Glas is from.
Thank you eternal leader @MashiRafaelThank you Revolución Ciudadana, thank you Ecuador for all the love, I assume the challenge of being your candidate for president, we are going to repeat the history of Lula
Ever onward to victory! pic.twitter.com/Vc64yHnZmP
— Jorge GIas EspineI (@LaHisteriaEcu) June 10, 2023
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE
