Sunday, June 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuador: Jorge Glas will be Correísmo’s presidential candidate in the August elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 10, 2023
in World
0
Ecuador: Jorge Glas will be Correísmo’s presidential candidate in the August elections


close

Jorge Glas

Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuador, during a hearing before the Supreme National Court of Quito (Ecuador), in 2017.

Photo:

EFE / José Jácome

Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuador, during a hearing before the Supreme National Court of Quito (Ecuador), in 2017.

The former Ecuadorian vice president has two firm convictions for corruption.

The Citizen Revolution movement, led by former President Rafael Correa, revealed this Saturday that former Vice President Jorge Glas will be its presidential candidate for the extraordinary elections on August 20.

This was reported at a convention held in the coastal province of Manabí, where the leader Marcela Aguinaga pointed out that the movement has decided “unanimously” to nominate Glas as a formula candidate with Luisa González.

Glas, with two firm convictions for corruption, asked to be nominated as a candidate after a judge granted him a precautionary measure on Friday.

The precautionary measure was issued by Judge John Rodríguez Mendiola, of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Yaguachi, a canton (municipality) belonging to the coastal province of Guayas, where Glas is from.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
EFE

See also  Miracle in Ecuador: father and his baby were unharmed among the rubble

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Ecuador #Jorge #Glas #Correísmos #presidential #candidate #August #elections

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Why Every Business Needs a CASB for Cloud Security

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result