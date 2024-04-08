International and local media reported that Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuadorstolen from the Mexican Embassy in that country, reports health problems.

Therefore, it was reported that paramedics Jorge Glas was urgently transferred to the Guayaquil Naval Hospital after he did not respond to the morning call at the Guayas 3 Deprivation of Liberty Center (CPL), where he is being held.

The press suggest that the hospitalization was due to a drug overdose. However, the National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) has intervened to clarify the facts.

health problems

The SNAI and the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) determined that Glas suffered a possible decompensation due to your refusal to consume food provided during the last 24 hours in the CPL.

With the aim of guaranteeing comprehensive care and following safety protocols, paramedics transferred the former vice president to the Guayaquil Naval Hospital.

He Jorge Glas' health status is stableaccording to the SNAI, so he will remain under observation at the Naval Hospital before returning to the Deprivation of Liberty Center.

Glas's legal team asks that he be returned to the closest Mexican Embassy in Ecuador, arguing his political asylum status. Mexico has withdrawn its diplomatic personnel from the country and will take the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in search of a resolution.