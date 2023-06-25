According to initial information, two individuals in police uniforms entered the room, followed by two other men armed with pistols and submachine guns who took him away. The moment of the kidnapping was captured by the local security cameras. Since then Colonico has disappeared into thin air.

In addition to friends and acquaintances, concern was also expressed by the president of the Abruzzo Region Marco Marsilio. “We are following what is happening with apprehension and are in constant contact with the Farnesina which immediately took action. The situation in the South American country is very delicate,” he said. The consul in Ecuador has already contacted the family in Sulmona through the regional councilor Massimo Verrecchia. The Ecuadorian police are investigating the case.

At the moment, the reasons for the kidnapping are not known. The most probable lead is the search for a rich ransom, given that Colonico is one of the most famous chefs and entrepreneurs in Ecuador. His restaurant, “Il Sabore Mio”, is considered one of the most important restaurants in the whole country.