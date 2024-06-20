Ecuador was plunged into darkness for several hours on Wednesday following a malfunction in the electricity network, causing a nationwide power outage and disrupting metro services, traffic, and other vital services.

Millions of people in Ecuador lost power for hours across the country in the South American country.

“This was the result of a series of interconnected events,” Public Works Minister Roberto Luque, who also serves as the country’s acting energy minister, said in a post on the X platform on Wednesday. He explained that the failure of some power plants caused the effect of a “total blackout.”

“The incident shows that Ecuador’s energy system is in crisis,” Luque said, adding that this was due to “a lack of investment in maintaining and building power lines.”

The minister noted, “In April there were problems with power generation, and now there are problems with transportation.”

Last April, the government declared a state of emergency due to power shortages, and implemented power cuts that lasted for several hours to save energy. Ecuador generates 78% of its electricity from hydroelectric power, but it has been hit by a severe drought, with water levels in reservoirs reaching historically low levels.