Nails 17 people were murdered this weekend in Ecuador after an escalation of violence which leaves three massacres in the last two days, according to reports from the authorities of the neighboring country.

The most recent episode occurred this Saturday night, when eight people were shot in Guayaquil, in southwestern Ecuador. “Several armed individuals aboard a vehicle” opened fire on a group of people in the Guasmo sector, in the south of Guayaquil, the police said in a statement. Eight others remain injured and are under the protection of the authorities.

Ecuador, once one of the most peaceful countries in Latin Americais under the yoke of criminal gangs that fight in blood and set fire to drug trafficking routes. In fact, the province of Guayas -where is Guayaquil- It is one of the areas most affected by violence.

The growing wave of violence forced President Daniel Noboa to declare a state of emergency on January 9 after armed men took over a television station in Guayaqui and clashed with authorities in the streets of that coastal city. The cycle of violence has caused an increase in the homicide rate, which went from six for every 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to a record of 42 in 2023.

The armed attack in Guayas adds to other violent events that occurred in the first two days of the Easter holiday that takes place nationwide. On Friday, eleven people were kidnapped, including five minors, in the coastal province of Manabí.

Ecuador Army Photo:AFP Share

The bodies of five of the kidnapped adults were found without vital signs and with gunshot wounds, while another adult and the minors were left alive.

The local press indicates that all those kidnapped in a hotel – on the first of three days of vacation Easter– They were relatives, but the Police have not made any reference to this.

Regarding that case, Noboa said that what happened reminds us that the battle continues. “This is a sign that narcoterrorism and its allies are looking for spaces to scare us, but they will not succeed. My solidarity with the families who have been victims of the violence of the terrorists who intend to destroy our country.”

Two people have been arrested as part of the investigations into the kidnapping and murder in the Ayampe area, in the province of Manabí.

In the same province, four people were murdered this weekend, including a military officer on active duty, which brings the number to at least 17 people killed during Holy Week in violent episodes.

In addition to these events, on the weekend of March 24, the mayor of San Vicente, also in the province of Manabí, was murdered. Her death adds to the assassination of the presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, in 2023

*With AFP and Efe