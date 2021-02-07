This February 7, some 13 million Ecuadorians are called to the polls. The schools opened at 07:00 in the morning and will remain open until 17:00. From the result of the elections, the presidential duo and 137 members of the National Assembly will be elected. Since the opening of the day, long lines of voters were created.

The electoral day in Ecuador began at 7:00, after a ceremony at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE), in Quito, which was chaired by Diana Atamaint, president of the organization.

“We are happy, there are many mixed feelings, nervousness, because we want democracy to win,” Atamaint told the EFE news agency after opening the day, in which in addition to electing president and vice president, a new Parliament is chosen and five members of the Andean Parliament, made up of representatives of the Andean countries.

Just over 13 million Ecuadorians are called to the polls to elect their president and vice president from a total of 16 pairs. Three candidates for the Presidency stand out: Andrés Arauz, supported by former President Rafael Correa; the conservative Guillermo Lasso, who is running for the third time in office, and Yaku Pérez, an indigenous candidate opposed to the Correa and Lenin Moreno governments.

The CNE arranged for this day a total of 4,276 electoral precincts that house 39,915 polling stations or Voting Reception Boards (JRV), as they are called in the country. In Ecuador it is mandatory to go to the polls, except for voters abroad, who in these elections add up to a total of 410,239.

A woman casts her vote at an electoral college during the presidential elections, in Quito, Ecuador, on February 7, 2021. © Santiago Arcos / Reuters

Despite this obligation, some presidents of electoral colleges in the capital, Quito, assured that several colleges could not open at the scheduled time due to the absence of members of the polling station. In Guayaquil, the economic capital of the country, there were also delays in the opening of schools due to a delay in the arrival of the polls, according to the EFE agency.

Long lines of voters caused by distancing measures

Although no special measures have been decreed to maintain security in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, the National Electoral Council did recommend that voters with an even-numbered identification card go to the polls between 07:00 and 12:00, and those who have an odd ID do so from that time until the closing of the schools.

In this sense, Atamaint affirmed that the measure seeks to “take care of the health of Ecuadorians and of democracy” and he trusted that the “day will develop with absolute normality but, above all, with the commitment that we all comply with the measures of biosecurity “.

Both the exterior and the interior of the voting precincts are being monitored by members of the Army and the Police so that the sanitary measures are followed and the day runs smoothly. However, from early in the morning, long lines of up to two or three hours were registered in various schools in Quito and Guayaquil in which it was not always possible to maintain distance, as EFE was able to corroborate.

Likewise, a total of 936 polling stations were arranged abroad, with the United States and Spain as the main countries with the presence of Ecuadorians. In Spain, a total of 179,614 voters were called to the polls in 19 localities under security measures such as taking temperature and wearing masks. More than 250 international observers, including the European Union

The elections are being watched by 2,540 local and more than 250 international observers who, according to Atamaint, “guarantee a transparent process” after accusations of alleged irregularities in the last four months.

The Ecuadorian electoral process will be monitored by entities such as the Organization of American States (OAS), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) and the World Association of Electoral Organizations (A-web, for its acronym in English), as well as the European Union.

Asked about the presence of the latter entity, the president of the CNE expressed her “appreciation to the European Union, which after more than ten years of absence decided to send an observer mission.”

Previously, the controversy had arisen around two Spanish observers for the elections of this February 7: the MEP Manu Pineda and Juan Carlos Monedero, founder of the Podemos party, a member of the coalition Government of Spain close to the positions of Rafael Correa . Both were accused of “proselytizing” in favor of one of the competing parties for content published on their Twitter accounts. However, the request to withdraw their accreditations was finally rejected.

The CNE also affirmed that thanks to a process of “quick vote counting” it expects to provide the first preliminary results of the voting three hours after the polls close.

With EFE and Reuters