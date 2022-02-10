Activists from Ecuadorian feminist groups, in the demonstrations last April in front of the Constitutional Court, in Quito. Andres Avila (EFE)

Abortion in cases of rape has been decriminalized in Ecuador since April of last year by a ruling by the Constitutional Court. Since then, the National Assembly has had the mandate to regulate the access of pregnant women victims of rape to termination of pregnancy without any requirements that hinder their decision. But the decision only drags on. The Assembly has been involved in this process since November, although it only remains to vote.

The legislators have run aground in a discussion about the maximum terms to perform an abortion that puts face to face the reality of violence suffered by women with the particular religious beliefs of the deputies. As there is no clear majority, an extension was granted. The issue returns to the Commission this Friday and, predictably, it will be voted on in plenary next week.

There are three critical points that raise implausible arguments. The most intricate is that of the weeks. The legislative commission that shapes the legal text initially considered a period of seven months or 28 weeks in line with the reality existing up to that moment in Ecuadorian regulations. Women with disabilities who have been raped can have an abortion without a time limit. The other two knots refer to the need or not for the woman to file a complaint against the rapist before allowing her to have an abortion and within the scope of conscientious objection by doctors in a country with a deficient public system, especially in rural areas. . The controversy of the matter led to reducing that margin from 28 weeks to 22 in the case of raped minors and 20 weeks for those over 18 years of age. Still it was considered unacceptable.

“We are here in the Assembly to decide if a life lives or dies, someone who can become a president, an assemblyman, a mayor or a magnificent businessman,” Francisco León, a legislator from the province of Guayas who spoke, reproached the plenary. of other matters that, in his opinion, were more important priorities that should be debated, such as primary education, the elimination of bureaucracy, access to decent housing, insecurity or investment. “The State also has to defend life,” added Luis Almeida, from the Social Christian Party, from his seat, and then quoted a verse from the Bible. “Before I formed you in the womb, I already knew you; it means there was spirit and before you were born, I sanctified you.”

His colleague and bench leader, Esteban Torres, went further by stating that as a background to the legal reform there is an interest in trading in the “tissue of fetuses.” He finished off with a flat rejection of any time limit. “Do not consider me in the haggling of weeks, if they are 28, 22, 18, 16 or 12 weeks. I’m not going to say when the life of a human being is going to end.” The arguments against the interruption of pregnancy in women victims of rape continued with allusions to abortions performed with sodium chloride -the salt formula- or with the alleged discrimination that regulating abortion will mean for men who have also been raped.

The more than eight hours of debate last week concluded with one certainty: the Constitutional Court requires defining the requirements to be able to have an abortion, but there are not enough votes to do so. The Justice Commission will return to the issue on the agenda this Friday to specify a definitive text, but the issue of deadlines is not the only one that reaps adversity in legislative voices. “Are we perhaps murderous machines that have no conscience or reason?” Assemblyman Marcos Molina spoke on behalf of the doctors.

“I am here defending life and also the doctors of my country. I will never agree to these unconstitutional impositions. They want to turn us into genocides. Doctors save lives”, he reproached about the part of the legal text that clarifies conscientious objection so that it is exercised individually and not institutionally, in order not to restrict access to abortion in the public health network. And although it was out of focus, because the bill does not delve into the criminal sphere, pressure was also put on increasing the sentences for rapists. “Society puts its eye on the victim and not on the perpetrator,” questioned Salvador Quishpe. “Here we should move forward by legislating with at least life sentences for those who commit this type of crime and not just focus on these questions about whether they have to be more weeks or fewer weeks,” said the national legislator.

The issue should enter the plenary session’s legislative agenda on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, but the difference in criteria has only accentuated the fragmentation within the political organizations. If the report already debated does not achieve a sufficient majority of 70 votes, there is an alternative minority text waiting on the bench that leaves the maximum period of twelve weeks for a raped woman to detect that she is pregnant and decide if she wants to have an abortion.

