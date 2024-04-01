Ecuador installed its first mobile barracks in the province of Carchi, in which one hundred police officers will operate to reinforce the security and control of more than one hundred informal steps that connect Ecuador with Colombia.

The barracks is made up of eight containers, from where the centenary agents will reinforce the protection throughout 580 kilometers border limit with Colombia, the Ecuavisa television channel reported this Sunday.

Ecuador-Colombia Border Photo:TIME Share

From the headquarters, installed on a 5,000 square meter plot of land, agents can connect to a satellite that makes it possible to monitor vehicles at 20 kilometers around, marked, in addition the police also have a circuit of 28 cameras, 18 of them inside the barracks and the rest in ten vans that allow them to view their route in real time in informal steps.

During the controls, a scanner is used to check the vehicles and detect possible drug caches.

Additionally, it uses a biometric reader which records fingerprints and verifies criminal records through a database synchronized with information from the Police of Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, Ecuavisa said.

Carchi is the first province in the country where this infrastructure is installed, which exceeds two million dollars and was donated by the United States Government, the information wrote.

The camp is self-sustaining, as it has a light generator and solar panels that store energy in twenty batteries.

In addition, it has bedrooms for forty policedining room and kitchen, all connected to its own drinking water and wastewater tank, detailed.

The mobile barracks are part of the Government's plan to reinforce security in Ecuador, a country that is in a state of emergency and in a “conflict internal assembly”, against criminal gangs, decreed last January by the head of state, Daniel Noboa, at a time of a growing wave of violence.

EFE