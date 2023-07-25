Tuesday, July 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuador | Inmates are holding a total of 90 guards hostage in Ecuadorian prisons

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ecuador | Inmates are holding a total of 90 guards hostage in Ecuadorian prisons

Gang violence in Ecuador’s overcrowded prisons has not been brought under control.

Different across Ecuador, prisoners are holding a total of about 90 guards as hostages in prisons, local authorities said on Monday, according to the AFP news agency.

Ecuador’s prison authority SNAI told the news agency in a message that the guards are being held hostage in prisons in five different provinces. However, he said they were in good shape.

The situation was preceded by the incident at the Guayas 1 prison in the port city of Guayaqil over the weekend, where six prisoners died in violence and eleven were injured in a clash between rival gangs.

In addition, some of the prisoners in 13 prisons across the country are currently on hunger strike.

of Ecuador prisons have long suffered from unrest and violence.

Extreme violence such as massacres and exceptionally brutal killings are common in the country’s notoriously overcrowded prisons. According to the authorities, riots by drug gangs in prisons have claimed the lives of at least 420 people since 2021.

See also  Economy - What happens if the United States defaults?

The riots are usually between different gangs that have connections to the country’s drug trade. Ecuador, located between the large cocaine-producing countries Colombia and Peru, has become a key factor in South America’s cocaine trade, as a large number of drug shipments to the United States and Europe pass through it.

#Ecuador #Inmates #holding #total #guards #hostage #Ecuadorian #prisons

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Analysts and Western media: Mohamed bin Zayed’s participation in the most prominent event in the Rome Conference on Migration and Development

Analysts and Western media: Mohamed bin Zayed's participation in the most prominent event in the Rome Conference on Migration and Development

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result