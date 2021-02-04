Quito (Ecuador), special correspondent.

On the edge of Carolina Park, in front of the deserted campaign headquarters of Ximena Pena, the candidate officially supported by outgoing president Lenin Moreno (and credited with less than 1% of the vote intentions), a teenage girl sitting on the ground , leaning against a tree trunk, breastfeeds a baby and reaches out to the few passers-by. Blue posters promoting “Capacities” of the right-wing candidate, the banker Guillermo Lasso, hang tiredly from the lampposts.

As an electoral caravan passes by, two women brandish, at arm’s length, orange flags bearing the effigy of the progressive candidate, Andrés Arauz, swearing that there will be only one turn. “I support a project for the people, we need good health, a good education and a job. It’s time to get the country back on track ”, asserts Amparito Comboy. The competitors gone, this florist runs back to the kiosk she left unattended: a green parasol, buckets, a few armfuls of roses. Dull campaign, in the streets of the Ecuadorian capital, which has become the epicenter of a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Quitenos have their heads less at the ballot box and the sixteen candidates in the running than at hospitals already suffocated, with scarce work, with dwindling incomes, in a country strangled by the economic recession.

“They did everything to exclude us from the ballot”

About forty kilometers away, in Aloag, at the foot of the volcanoes, on green slopes from where one can see the snow-capped Cotopaxi summit, the Corréist militants met on a wasteland bordered by a national road, for the departure of a final caravan. It is about the heavy fire of the accusations of which their candidate is the target: the magazine Semana, based in Bogota, has just said that documents found in the computer of a leader of the ELN, a Colombian guerrilla, shot dead in October, would show financial support for the leftist candidate.

“They did everything to keep us out of the ballot. With this story of financing by the ELN, they want to pass the progressives off as people using means, illegal, connected to guerrillas, plague Mario Cardenas Felix, Assembly candidate in Ruminahui constituency. It is a way of putting our social and economic proposals in the background. The oligarchy wants at all costs to retain political power, the loss of which it has never accepted. They want to remove us from the political landscape, because we are the only consistent opposition that threatens their interests. “

From the open windows of a few large passing cars, insults burst forth. In response, pebbles fly. Young couples dance on the asphalt, to the sound of cumbia or reggaeton songs composed for the countryside. On the platforms of sound trucks, the cut out silhouette of Rafael Correa rubs shoulders with activists and candidates everywhere. Peasant women, felt hats and small woolen blankets thrown over their shoulders, trample while awaiting the arrival of the presidential candidate. All want to turn the page on a hated government: that of Lenin Moreno, who came from their ranks and rallied, immediately elected, with the majority of deputies stamped Alianza Pais (the coalition on which Correa had hitherto relied), with plans austerity demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Betrayal”, says Richard Flores, from the network of Tungurahua professionals: “He put himself at the service of the privileged, to the detriment of the people”. “Lenin is utter misery. In 2017, we did not vote for a man, but for the continuation of a process of change. He broke this political pact ”, also enraged Bolivar Santana Cruz, an activist of Citizen Revolution.

The October 2018 uprising, launched by indigenous communities hostile to austerity measures such as the rise in the price of gasoline, did not overthrow Moreno, in a country used, before Correa, to see the streets bring down presidents. But he highlighted the strength of popular opposition to neoliberal adjustment. Without promising a break with the IMF’s plans, the environmental candidate, Yaku Pérez, claims his affiliation with these demonstrations. His party, Pachakutik, is the political showcase of the influential Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, which enjoyed stormy relations with Correa. He promises to freeze the border of extractive activities, proposes to conclude a bilateral trade agreement with Washington, swears to bury the corruption which the logics of rent increased tenfold in the years of oil prosperity.

On the lawns of Parc del Arbolito, in the center of Quito, Pérez, in a speech with mystical overtones, called, Wednesday, to close his campaign, to “Ask forgiveness from mother earth”. Between the wiphalas, banner of the indigenous peoples of the Andes, the traditional costumes and music of the Sierra, the gathering had the air of a good-natured fair, far from the divisions that cross the Conaie. It is that other figures of the indigenous movement and the revolt of 2018, such as Jaime Vargas or Leonidas Iza, would have seen themselves well in the role of candidate. . “It was impossible: we needed a more consensual personality, not a representative from the struggles, with a too radical image”, justifies Victor Hugo Jijon, a veteran of the indigenous movement, retired petroleum engineer.

The mobilization of the popular electorate remains the key to the ballot

Last November, the handshake between the two indigenous leaders and Arauz, during the assembly of social and indigenous movements in Latin America, organized in Cochabamba by the former Bolivian President Evo Morales, caused much ink. Vargas and Iza however deny any agreement with the Corréistes and keep cautiously away from the countryside. Yaku Pérez, for his part, has received overwhelming praise these days: those of Guillermo Lasso, who, after his sudden conversion to the increase in the minimum wage, judges the indigenous candidate “Precious”, promises to call to vote for him if he reaches the second round, plans to include him in a “Unity government”. In response, the interested party sends back his opponents back to back. Credited by the polls of 12% to 14% of the voting intentions, he could, by attracting to him disappointed with correism, be a serious obstacle to Andrés Arauz, by preventing his victory in the first round with more than 40% of the votes and ten points ahead of the candidate ranked second.

The key to the ballot? The mobilization of a popular electorate driven by nostalgia for the redistributive policies carried out until 2017. In the deprived neighborhoods of the south of Quito, on the hills of the Argelia, a proposal attracts all the attention: the allocation of 1,000 dollars per family promised by Arauz to support his recovery policy. “This government has done nothing to support the people, the poorest families, during the pandemic. Many found themselves without any income, forced to beg to survive, testifies José, a forty-something living on odd jobs. The left must come back, we lived better under Correa. ”