Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso opted this May 17 to use a mechanism of the Constitution known as ‘cross death’, which allows him to dissolve the Legislative and call new elections. This was one of the president’s options in the midst of the political trial that he was facing for alleged corruption, before a unicameral Assembly with an opposition majority that for the second time sought his dismissal.

Ecuador arrives at this stage after the president announced on May 17 that he is dissolving Parliament, making use of a mechanism of the Constitution in the face of what was expected to be a dismissal, since Lasso had been facing a political trial a day before before the National Assembly, with an opposition majority, which aimed to remove him from office.

Given this scenario and according to Ecuadorian law, at any time the head of state can activate the mechanism of the Magna Carta, known as ‘cross death’, which also allows him to rule by decree for up to six months, with the control of the Constitutional Court, but at the same time call general elections.

“I have signed Executive Decree 741, with the objective of dissolving the National Assembly and requesting the CNE to call elections. Ecuadorians and Ecuadorians: this is the best decision to give a constitutional solution to the political crisis and internal commotion that Ecuador is enduring and return to the Ecuadorian people the power to decide their future in the next elections,” announced the head of state in a speech.

Lasso was facing charges for alleged embezzlement in a case that the president rejects and argues for political persecution.

Now, the National Electoral Council has seven days to call elections, which must be held within 90 days. Those elected will finish the terms of Lasso and the legislators he dismissed. Both the Executive and the Legislative had been elected to finish their term in May 2025.

With Reuters and local media