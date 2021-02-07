A woman votes in the Ecuadorian town of Cuenca in the presidential elections. CRISTINA VEGA RHOR / AFP

Ecuador decides this Sunday whether to close the chapter dedicated to Rafael Correa or to give him wings again. The former president is not one of the 16 candidates for president that are measured at the polls, but the result of the elections will determine whether Ecuadorians want to recover the forms of a government that reigned for 10 years with authority and a fluid management of public resources. Or if, on the contrary, they align themselves with an economically liberal option that will bet on the private sector to boost the deteriorating labor market. But Correa is not only risking his political return, remaining at the expense of his dolphin, Andrés Arauz, arriving in Carondelet. His personal future and his judicial status depend on that victory.

The founder of the so-called Citizen Revolution has pending an eight-year prison sentence since September last year that prevents him from returning to the country. As he has resided in Belgium since 2017 and never appeared before the Ecuadorian Justice, the former president has not entered prison, but the penalty has yet to be served. “It will not be necessary to apply the pardon because the same judges are going to review the judicial decisions, once they do not have the pressure, the threats, the blackmail of this Government,” the candidate Arauz assured at the beginning of the year in an interview with the newspaper El Universo, in which he also took for granted that if he took over the presidency of Ecuador, Correa would be one of his main advisers.

The political capital that the former president still has has placed, according to polls prior to the elections, Arauz as one of the two candidates with the most options, along with Gullermo Lasso, the conservative leader of the CREO movement. But if the Union for Hope alliance, the new acronym that shelters Correismo, does not receive the support of the majority of voters, its leader will have to wait another four years to try to reverse these two key aspects. Neither will he be able to enter Ecuadorian territory without risking being imprisoned, nor will he be able to “recover the homeland” -as Arauz’s candidacy is promoted- from the “betrayal” of Lenín Moreno.

The outgoing president of Ecuador was also chosen and sponsored by Correa to succeed him in the 2017 elections, but once in power, Moreno quickly distanced himself from the postulates with which his predecessor had ruled for a decade. That was what, as Correa justified, motivated him to try to return to the front line of politics in these elections. Despite the fact that the law prohibits presenting a convicted person with an enforceable sentence as a candidate, as is the case of the former president, the UNES alliance tried to register him for the Vice Presidency. After the application was rejected, Correa was substituted on the ballot and his legacy remained in the hands of Arauz.

The 36-year-old just turned 36 is at the top of the polls, but does not have enough advantage to avoid a second round at the polls. Polls predict he and Lasso will go to the playoff in April. A victory for the conservative politician would definitely remove Ecuador from the correista heritage. The businessman, who is running for the presidential race for the third time, has defended being the option for change in all his campaigns and has strongly criticized the corruption and mismanagement of public resources by the Correa administration.

However, despite the fact that Lasso and Arauz appear as the candidates with the most options, the proliferation of candidates for president of this convocation could fragment the vote towards other initiatives, such as that of the indigenous representative, Yaku Pérez, or that of the leader of the Left Democratic, Xavier Hervas, who has managed to gain a foothold in his debut in politics. The indecision or the invalid vote has been, in fact, the third preferred option in intention to vote throughout the campaign. But this Sunday, finally, the more than 13 million Ecuadorians who are obliged to vote, under penalty of a fine, speak at the polls.