Ecuador is heading for a presidential ballot that has so far yielded disappointing results for nearly everyone involved. The country, which continues to be affected by the economic problems it suffers even before the pandemic, try to find your way.

The proposal of the left that won the last four general elections is the favorite for the second round of April 11 but its candidate, Andrés Arauz, it barely achieved 32.72% of the votes in the election February 7.

A conservative who lost in the last two presidential elections, Guillermo Lasso, got 19.74%, which gives him a minimal margin to achieve the other position on the ballot.

Meanwhile Yaku Pérez, an aspirant from an environmental and indigenous movement, obtained an unexpected good result, 19.38%, but for the moment is behind Lasso in the close fight to enter the second round.

That has prompted accusations of fraud by Pérez, who is part of a powerful movement that has faced a string of governments since 1990 and toppled presidents at least twice in recent decades.

Electoral authorities were still trying to decide the scope and rules for a partial recount of the first round votes to determine whether it will be Pérez or Lasso who will meet Arauz in April.

A new attempt to give an exit by the Electoral Council ended Tuesday night without results because there was no consensus among its members.

AME5252. QUITO (ECUADOR), 02/12/2021.- Ecuador’s presidential candidate, Yaku Perez (i), speaks at the National Electoral Council today, in Quito (Ecuador). The conservative Ecuadorian candidate Guillermo Lasso accepted this Friday the request of his rival, the indigenous candidate for the presidency Yaku Pérez, to carry out a new scrutiny of the elections last Sunday within the “framework of the law” in order to make democracy transparent . EFE / José Jácome

The councilor of that body, Luis Verdesoto, told the Teleamazonas television network that “this simply leads me to activate an extreme distrust of what is happening within this Council.”

“It doesn’t matter who wins. The picture is very dark from this moment“said Grace M. Jaramillo of the University of British Columbia, who previously headed the Department of International Relations at a major Ecuadorian university.

“Under the three different scenarios, Ecuador is going to face a very difficult time in the next four years. There is a lot of pessimism with Arauz, Yaku or Lasso, ” he added.

Arauz has the support of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017), a former ally of Cuban Fidel Castro and Venezuelan Hugo Chávez who continues to have a lot of influence despite a prison sentence for corruption that led him to settle in Belgium, far from the reach of Ecuadorian justice.

In his program, Arauz proposes making the rich pay more taxes, tightening protections for consumers, public banks and local savings and credit organizations, and moving away from agreements with the International Monetary Fund.

Correa came to the presidency in 2007 and was re-elected twice with large majorities. During much of his tenures there was significant growth and a decrease in poverty, but it was accused of growing authoritarianism, of repression against indigenous groups and the press and generalized corruption in the highest spheres of power.

His self-elected successor, Lenín Moreno, won in 2017 but walked away from his mentor toward more market-friendly policies that failed at a time of high debt and low Ecuadorian oil prices. Moreno rebelled against Correa and decided not to run for reelection.

Correa’s version of leftist politics used to clash with that of indigenous and environmental movements, alarmed by the oil and mining advances.

Pérez’s Pachakutik party and other movements have called protests, some of which ended with major riots, against the government in power.

“They are totally against any candidate who is with Rafael Correa,” Jaramillo said of indigenous groups and their supporters. “This is a vote against someone, not in favor of anyone,” he completed.

In October 2019 indigenous communities led protests that forced the Moreno government to reverse an initiative to end fuel subsidies.

Lasso is running for president again after a long career in business, banking and government. He defends free market policies and the rapprochement of the country with international organizations.

Strap was sentenced in absentia in April to eight years in prison for his role in what prosecutors described as an elaborate plot that demanded millions of dollars from businessmen in exchange for contracts for large infrastructure projects between 2012 and 2016. The former president called the conviction political persecution.

Pérez and Lasso agreed last week to request a full recount for the coastal province of Guayas, where the conservative candidate has strong support, and to request verification of 50% of the votes in 16 other provinces. But Lasso appeared to withdraw his endorsement of some of those accounts.

Who wins the April 11 ballot will replace Moreno from May 24 for a period of four years.

By Regina García Cano – The Associated Press