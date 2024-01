Head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador, Jaime Vela, during a press conference where he announced actions against crime this Tuesday (9) | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

Joint operations by Ecuador's security forces against the criminal organizations that have terrorized the country in recent days have already resulted in more than 800 criminals being arrested, according to data released by authorities this Friday (12).

In total, 859 criminals, 94 of whom are directly accused of being involved in the terrorist acts that occurred in the country, are already under the control of the authorities.

According to the government, five criminals accused of being involved in the attacks were killed and nine criminal groups were dismantled. 56 people who were kidnapped have already been released, including six police officers. Hundreds of weapons, explosives and vehicles were seized.

Ecuador is experiencing an “armed internal conflict”, according to a decree from the country's president, Daniel Noboa. The measure allowed authorities and security forces to confront organized crime more directly.

The Ecuadorian government has already declared more than 20 drug trafficking factions that are behind attacks on police buildings and public and private infrastructure as terrorists. The government's objective at this time is to regain control of prisons and bring normality to the country.