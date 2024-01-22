Ecuador hands over to Colombia the top leader of the 'Oliver Sinisterra' front

The National Police of Ecuador This Monday he handed over to the Colombian authorities Carlos Arturo Landázuri, nicknamed 'Comandante Gringo', from the Oliver Sinisterra frontone of the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Landázuri was handed over to the Colombian Police at the Rumichaca border bridgewhere he was transferred after being detained on Sunday night during a raid on a property in the province of Imbabura, located in the north of the Ecuadorian Andes, as the culmination of a police investigation that took three months.

The Oliver Sinisterra Front, responsible for the murder of three Ecuadorian members of the newspaper El Comercio in 2018, It operates between the Colombian department of Nariño (south) and the Ecuadorian province of Esmeraldas (north), where according to the Ecuadorian Police it has links to a criminal gang now considered terrorist by the Government.

The arrest of 'Comandante Gringo' occurs in the midst of the “internal armed conflict” declared since the beginning of January by the Government of Ecuador to combat organized crime gangs, mainly dedicated to drug trafficking, and which it has classified as terrorist groups and non-state belligerent actors.

She is one of the most wanted drug traffickers in Colombia.

Among the actions that Landázuri is accused of is the car bomb attack on the San Lorenzo Police Station (Ecuador), the kidnapping of twelve anti-narcotics police officers in the La Espriella district of Tumaco (Colombia); as well as five Ecuadorian citizens in the border area between Ecuador and Colombia.

As 'commander' of the Oliver Sinisterra Front, he is credited with having created a criminal alliance with the Pacific Guerrilla Coordination structure and having criminal influence over the Tumaco municipality, in Nariño; and in the province of Esmeraldas.

The border area of ​​Esmeraldas with Colombia, where the Oliver Sinisterra Front operates, is one of the most convulsed in Ecuador due to the violence of criminal gangs, which have turned it into a corridor to transport cocaine to the Ecuadorian coast and ports.

EFE