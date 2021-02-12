Five days after the presidential elections, Ecuador is still not clear who will be the opponent of correista Andrés Arauz in the second round. In the midst of the tension and complaints for alleged fraud, Lasso and Pérez met at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council and reached a first consensus: to request a new vote “within the framework of the law.”

A new scrutiny. That is the first agreement reached on February 12 by the Ecuadorian candidates Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Pérez after five days of uncertainty and tight results for the second position in a presidential election that will be defined by ballot on April 11.

At the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE) in Quito, and under the supervision of the OAS Observation Mission, Lasso said it was “the first interested in that transparency prevails, above the partisan and personal interests is the well-being of Ecuador “.

For his part, Yaku Pérez stressed that “Ecuador’s history is marked by dispossession “and he insisted that Given the “numerous inconsistencies that have appeared in all the provinces,” a generalized recount is made, a request that materialized through a lawsuit before the Constitutional Court.

According to the latest data from the CNE, and with 99.65% of the vote, the correista candidate, Andrés Arauz, leads the vote with 32.70%, followed by Lasso with 19.74%, and Pérez with 19.38 %.

News in development …

With EFE