The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility of Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld, guaranteed this Monday (19) that her country will not send Soviet war material to Ukraine through the United States, a country with which it signed an exchange agreement to receive most modern military equipment valued at US$200 million.

In a presentation to Parliament's Transparency Committee, where she was asked whether the government was still willing to send Soviet weaponry to Ukraine for its fight against Russia's invasion, Sommerfeld said that “Ecuador will not send any military material to a country that has an international armed conflict”.

In her response to whether or not “there is a decision on the part of the national government to send military material to Ukraine”, the Minister of Foreign Affairs recalled that Ecuador is a member of the United Nations Security Council.

“As a member, we promote conflict resolution, always respecting international law and the peaceful resolution of these disputes,” he declared.

The possibility of sending Soviet war material to the US caused unrest in the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, last Friday (16), Russia's ambassador to Ecuador, Vladimir Sprinchan, said he was certain that Ecuador would not send Soviet weapons to Ukraine after a meeting with President Daniel Noboa, who weeks earlier had described the equipment as “scrap”.

Sommerfeld highlighted that agreements on war material are not the responsibility of his department, but of the Ministry of Defense, and said that, for this reason, a technical report was not sent to Foreign Affairs to support the “scrap” classification.

Asked whether the tension with Russia over the fate of military equipment of Soviet origin put at risk or affected diplomatic commercial relations with any of Ecuador's partners, the Ecuadorian chancellor was categorical in stating that “in no way”.

“Relations with our partners are very good, not to say excellent”, he emphasized.

Banana trade

Amid the situation triggered by the military material that Ecuador would send to the USA, Russia announced the suspension of banana exports from five Ecuadorian companies based on the alleged presence of the humpback fly (Megaselia scalaris) in some shipments.

Last week, Russia lifted a ban on banana imports from companies whose shipments to the country had been banned.

In her presentation, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said that delegates from Ecuador and Russia are in contact to analyze phytosanitary issues and recalled that the Russian alert about the alleged presence of the humpback fly was issued six months ago, but due to the lack of response , the issue was only exposed in February of this year.

“Trade with Russia is open, it has never stopped, flowers, coffee and bananas continued to be sent. The only thing that happened was a sanction on five exporting farms, (which represents) less than 25% of exports to Russia” , said Sommerfeld.

Ecuador is the largest banana exporter in the world, with more than 6.5 million tons in 2023, according to statistics from the Association of Banana Exporters of Ecuador (AEBE).

Of this volume, Russia is the main destination country for product exports, with 1.37 million tons in 2023, equivalent to 22.85% of the total.

Banana export revenue between January and November 2023 was US$3.255 billion, of which US$690 million went to Russia, which has Ecuador as practically its only external supplier of bananas, representing 98% of its imports from fruit. (With EFE Agency)