The Government of Ecuador granted the environmental license for the construction and operation of the Curipamba – El Domo mining projectcalled to be the third large-scale mine in Ecuador, after a consultation process in which clashes were recorded between anti-mining protesters and the Police.

The Curimining mining company, controlled by Canadian capital, assured in a statement that “The consultation had the support of the communities in the area of ​​direct influence of the project, with 98% of votes in favor of the issuance of the Environmental License”.

Mining company in charge of the construction of the mine. Photo: Facebook: @Curimining SA

The company recalled that the consultation process was developed by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition between July and December 2023.

Likewise, he explained that The procedure was complied with the regulations of the environmental organic code modified by Decree 754 and “in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Constitutional Court,” which annulled that decree, considering it unconstitutional for violating the collective rights of indigenous peoples.

The guidelines applied, according to the company, incorporate the Escazú principles and other international standards related to community participation in development projects.

The altercations took place in July 2023 and left at least two people detained and thirteen injured, including three police officers, as reported at that time by social organizations and the Police.

The Curipamba – El Domo project is located in the Las Naves canton, in the Andean province of Bolívar.and the Curimining company plans to extract copper, gold, zinc and silver from it.

Once in operation, it would be the third large-scale mine in Ecuador, along with the Fruta del Norte gold mine and the Mirador copper mine, which have been extracting metals since 2019 and which have caused the minerals to reach an export record of about 2.7 billion in 2022. of dollars.

The company plans to invest approximately 230 million dollars in the construction of the mine in the El Domo sector.

According to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, so far the mining project has generated around 800 direct and indirect jobs, and in the construction phase of the facilities it is estimated to generate around 2,000 jobs.

EFE

