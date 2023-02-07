QUITO (Reuters) – The Ecuadoreans’ rejection of a referendum on proposals, including allowing extradition for organized crime, was not a “dramatic” setback for President Guillermo Lasso’s government, Government Minister Francisco Jiménez said this week. Tuesday.

The majority voted “no” to all eight questions posed by the president in Sunday’s referendum, with 97% of the votes counted, according to official data from the country’s Electoral Justice.

Attempts to give the attorney general more autonomy to choose prosecutors and reduce the number of lawmakers in the 137-seat legislative assembly were among the rejected proposals.

Some voters said they didn’t think the proposals would do enough to fight crime in Ecuador, while others framed their response as a more general rejection of Lasso.

The results come at a difficult time for Lasso, who is struggling with concerns about law and order, including anti-mining protests by indigenous groups, which have crippled the economy, and widespread gang violence in prisons.

However, the vote was not a resounding defeat for the government, Jiménez said, pointing to a “yes” vote of more than 40% on all proposals.

“We don’t think the issue is that dramatic,” the minister told the local press.

“Today we did not lose the war, we lost a battle in which we tried to give citizens new tools to fight some of the problems we have”, he said.

Lasso has repeatedly clashed with lawmakers who oppose his economic and security reforms, with some members of the Assembly trying to oust him during last year’s demonstrations.

On Monday night, the president asked all political groups to reach a national agreement to find mechanisms to combat drug trafficking and improve living conditions.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia)